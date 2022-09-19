Read full article on original website
CNBC
Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine
Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up...
CNBC
Putin calls up 300,000 reservists and Russians protest, leave the country
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was going to call up some 300,000 reservists to fight the war he started with Ukraine. After his announcement, protests broke out in Moscow and people tried to leave the country, as plane tickets reportedly sold out.
Philip Pullman calls for inquiry into writers’ trade union the Society of Authors
The writer, president of the SoA for nine years before he stood down in March, claims the organisation needs ‘investigation from outside’
To survive, unionism now has to be inclusive of Northern Ireland’s Catholic majority | Malachi O'Doherty
Defending the union will mean becoming secular, liberal and inclusive, says the Belfast writer Malachi O’Doherty
Bank of England hikes rates but avoids more aggressive step
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday by another half-percentage point to the highest level in 14 years, but it avoided more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other banks have taken. It is the Bank of England’s seventh straight move to increase borrowing costs as rising food and energy prices fuel a cost-of-living crisis that is considered the worst in a generation. Despite facing a slumping currency, tight labor market and inflation near its highest level in four decades, officials decided against acting more boldly as they predicted a...
CNBC
Watch live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address global leaders at the U.N. General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver dramatic remarks to world leaders Wednesday, hours after Russia moved to mobilize hundreds of thousands of troops for its monthslong assault on Ukraine. Zelenskyy, who has not left his war-weary nation since Russia invaded in late February, will...
