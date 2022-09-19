Santigold returns to her punk roots in the new visual for “Fall First,” the closing track on the singer’s recently released LP Spirituals. The “video vignette” keeps with the punk aesthetic in both its DIY approach — it was seemingly filmed with no budget, just a band playing in an empty lot — as well as its runtime: While the album version of “Fall First” clocks in at over four minutes, the video itself lasts less than half that. The artist born Santi White, who sang in the Philly punk act Stiffed before becoming Santigold in the 2000s, has previously shared...

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO