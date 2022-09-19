Read full article on original website
Related
Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice
Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music. “That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”More from VIBE.comLupe Fiasco To Teach Rap Course At The Massachusetts Institute Of TechnologyJazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, "'Round Midnight"Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note...
hypebeast.com
Brad Pitt Makes Art Debut Alongside Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago
WE is on view at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. There aren’t many firsts for Brad Pitt anymore in the film industry, but the acclaimed American actor can now add artist to his list of achievements. Over the weekend, Pitt debuted a series of sculptures alongside work by renowned British artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave.
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
Canal+ Seals Pre-Sales Deal on French Musical Short at Cartoon Forum Pitching Event
French animation studio Parmi Les Lucioles has sealed a pre-sales deal with Canal+ for its 26-minute TV special pitched at this week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, southern France. “Gouti’s Great Journey,” by writer-director Benedicte Galup (“Kirikou and the Wild Beasts,” “Adama”) is an adaptation of the comic book “Le Grand Voyage de Gouti” by Michel Bussi and Peggy Nille published by Langue au chat. The film tells the story of the Agoutis, a family of small rodents who live in harmony on a dream island untouched by humans. But one day, their island is devastated by a violent storm and the family is...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Black Legacy Project is using music to spark collaboration and bring communities together in harmony
Victor Blackwell shows us two champions tapping into music’s power to evoke empathy, spark collaboration and promote dialogue. Trey Carlisle and Todd Mack started The Black Legacy Project to form racially diverse groups of musicians who build understanding of historically Black songs and contemporary works, and inspire their audiences to do the same.
Renaissance's debut album to be reissued in autumn 2022
Extended version of Renaissance's 1969 self-titled album – with Jane Relf on vocals – due out in October '22
Wayfinder review – playful, colourful and immersive dance lights up with joy and hope
Forged across 52 years by the geographic and cultural isolation of its base in Townsville, Queensland, contemporary dance company Dancenorth is a masterclass on the imperative of connecting with an audience. It takes a tailored creativity for the arts to cut through in this remote regional industrial and army centre, where the North Queensland Cowboys are the pride of the city, but since spouses Kyle Page and Amber Haines took the reins in 2014, the company has explored cerebral themes with a sensorial immediacy that brings the often esoteric genre of contemporary dance to the people.
Santigold Returns to Punk Roots in New Video for ‘Fall First’
Santigold returns to her punk roots in the new visual for “Fall First,” the closing track on the singer’s recently released LP Spirituals. The “video vignette” keeps with the punk aesthetic in both its DIY approach — it was seemingly filmed with no budget, just a band playing in an empty lot — as well as its runtime: While the album version of “Fall First” clocks in at over four minutes, the video itself lasts less than half that. The artist born Santi White, who sang in the Philly punk act Stiffed before becoming Santigold in the 2000s, has previously shared...
Comments / 0