Los Angeles County, CA

Ennaxor
2d ago

Entire neighborhoods are being destroyed. But not to fret, these ‘officials’ will have the rats nests cleaned out in 4 years. What a joke.

j
2d ago

Get them out of populated city streets! They can head out to the desert where there's tons of space and local paying residents don't have to be terrorized by their crime, craziness and filth.

Bruce Bergman
2d ago

most of these homeless RVS ARE NOT drivable, are uninsured and towed between locations. and the Towing company won't tow it away because they can't sell them to recover costs. they don't have any recycling value like scrap steel -theyre mostly Wood.

KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Sheriff loses control of investigation into Shelia Kuehl

California’s attorney general on Tuesday took over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he was assuming all responsibility for the investigation into contracts awarded to a nonprofit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Student fight sends one to hospital

A high school student was transported to a local hospital on Monday with cuts and abrasions following a fight that occurred in the alley behind Santa Monica High School. According to SMPD, officers are still looking for the suspects in the altercation which was videotaped by witnesses and students. The...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
TORRANCE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

How, when and where to get your new COVID-19 booster in Santa Monica

In the weeks since LA County reached the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread, good news continues to roll in. Graphs tracking test positivity, deaths and hospitalizations all resemble ski slopes dropping off following the summer peak. President Biden recently remarked in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was “over” (a subject of heated debate from health experts).
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Final Draft Housing Element on track for approval

At long last, Santa Monica’s housing element is set to reach final approval. The latest update on the months-long saga came out earlier this month, after the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), wrote a letter to Santa Monica’s planning manager on Sept. 6 stating that the revised draft would be in compliance with state regulations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

