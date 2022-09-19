The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).

