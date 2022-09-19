Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
Masked Singer US reveals Knight to be a Star Trek legend
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US has finally returned to screens, unmasking not one but two huge names in just its first episode. As the new batch of mysterious contestants got to introduce themselves last night (September 21), it was ultimately Knight who was sent home packing after their rendition of 'Puttin' on the Ritz' failed to impress the audience.
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
House of the Dragon star lands next movie role
House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has joined the cast of upcoming thriller Anna, on the life and death of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. The adult Rhaenyra actor, also seen in movies Mothering Sunday and Misbehaviour, will play the role of Anna's daughter Vera Politkovskaya (via Deadline). Formerly titled...
The Resident season 6 finally reveals Conrad’s new love interest
The Resident season 6 spoilers follow. After months of speculation following the season five finale, The Resident has revealed who Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) new love interest is. In the first episode of season 6, it was revealed that Conrad is dating Cade (Kaley Ronayne), who was seen trying to win...
Married At First Sight's Jackson Lonie explains why he and Olivia Frazer split up
Married at First Sight Australia alum Jackson Lonie has taken to Instagram to clear up why he and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Frazer broke up. Lonie and Frazer got together in the ninth series of the show and actually said yes to each other. However, they recently broke up, with rumours circulating that Lonie dumped Frazer.
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
Superman & Lois reveals first look at Tyler Hoechlin’s new Superman costume in season 3
Superman & Lois has unveiled a first look at start Tyler Hoechlin's new costume as Superman. The star, who has played Clark Kent on The CW series over two seasons, is seen in a new filming picture for season 3. You can take a look at his costume below:. As...
Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston admits he 'detested' co-star Mark Strong when they worked together
Our Friends in the North actor Christopher Eccleston has got candid about his complicated relationship with his co-star Mark Strong. The Doctor Who star revealed he and Strong (Kingsman, Cruella) didn't like each other that much on set, though their personal incompatibility didn't prevent them from working together. The two...
History of Reality TV and Big Brother on BBC Sounds
Apologies if this has been linked to already, I couldn't see a thread mentioning it. It was first put out in May but was repeated a couple of weeks ago. To save people time: they've made their choices about what to focus on:. It starts with some quite interesting bits...
Stargirl star teases Titans crossover episode
Stargirl and Titans could be about to cross over for the very first time. Just yesterday (September 20) on Instagram, Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, uploaded a shot of herself behind-the-scenes next to Titans' Ryan Potter (that's Gar Logan/Beast Boy) in full crime-fighting gear. Bassinger wrote: "Omg, so crazy...
Big Sky boss teases Jensen Ackles's role in season 3
Big Sky: Deadly Trails boss Elwood Reid has praised Jensen Ackles as he steps back into the dusty boots of Sheriff Beau Arlen. Season 3 of the crime drama follows Katheryn Winnick's cop Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's private investigator Cassie Dewell, and Arlen, as they attempt to unravel the case of a missing backpacker.
EE - What is happening at Christmas?
Will it be a quiet one? They must be filming that now or finished the Christmas episodes. We have Micks exit, Is Janine/Linda reveal really that big for a Christmas Day reveal?. I think the run up to Christmas could be very "lovey dovey"there are a few couples who seem...
What Was The Equivalent To CBeebies When You Were That Age Group?
In the beginning there was Watch With Mother which had gone long before CBeebies began. Down below I've put a list of the programmes I watched when been in the CBeebies age group ages ago. However some of these from my childhood era were still broadcasting on CBeebies when it launched in 2002. Then I also use to get a magazine called Toybox with them on. Hope they jog your memory too.
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 3)
The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).
Soaps - Lowest Love Interest Counts!
Characters in soaps tend to have a lot of love interests, but can anyone think of characters with a low count?. Don't know what counts as low, perhaps 5 love interests or less? At least nothing on the grand scale of Ken Barlow, Gail Platt or Maria Connor. I'm not...
Corrie actor quits
I’m not sure if it’s been posted but DS are reporting that the actor playing James Bailey will leave next month. https://digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41327604/coronation-street-nathan-graham-quits/. I've always prefered his brother as character, at least he has a sense of humour, James is just football football football. Hmm 🤔 has he really...
Hellraiser (2022) Trailer
A young woman must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzle box responsible for her brother's disappearance. I am looking forward to this, look decent. I want to be excited but reboots like these have a habit of being terrible. I'm still traumatised from Clive Barker's 1987 original....
EastEnders - A new family on the square?
I would bring in a new family to the square rather than being stuck with the same old families like the Beales, Mitchell's, or Taylors. How about a new family with two teenagers (a boy and a girl) and their parents (who are both in their 30s). The father and son would both have messy jet-black hair and they would both wear thin-framed glasses while the mother and daughter would both have dark auburn-red hair. We can call this new family the Potters.
