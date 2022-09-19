Read full article on original website
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
Trump secret-documents judge was briefly a Miami journalist. She wrote about tomatoes, yoga
Before she became a federal judge — not just any judge, but the Donald Trump-appointed judge who slammed the brakes on the high-profile investigation into the former president’s stash of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago — Aileen Mercedes Cannon was for the blink of an eye a working journalist.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'
"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Despite rumors, no sign of DeSantis sending migrant plane from Texas to Delaware
For most of Tuesday, officials in Delaware and members of the public checked the status of a charter flight that was supposed to travel from San Antonio to President Joe Biden’s home state. The plane’s scheduled flight plan bore the hallmarks of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ operation last week to...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard arrived from Florida, sent by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Fifty undocumented immigrants arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for the arrivals.
Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island
Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
Clay Travis calls for taking Warren's Martha Vineyard tweet literally: 'Send every' migrant to Massachusetts
Radio host Clay Travis called for people to take Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D., tweet about migrants being flown to her state literally, and to "send every" illegal immigrant to Massachusetts. After 50 migrants were flown from Florida to the Martha's Vineyard, the state's junior senator indirectly blasted Florida Gov. Ron...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard are being moved to a military base shelter in Cape Cod, Massachusetts' governor says
Migrants will be provided with legal services, healthcare, food, and shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said.
Delaware preparing for possible plane arrival carrying Texas migrants
GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Community organizations and leaders packed a small Delaware airport Tuesday waiting for a plane many had thought would be bringing migrants. It was originally scheduled to land Tuesday afternoon, but right now when or even if it's coming.Georgetown's mayor says if and when the call comes, his town will be ready to welcome anyone who needs a place to call home."Last night around 9, quarter to 10, I started receiving text messages saying, 'Hey, do you know about this airplane coming in and bringing migrants in to Georgetown?'" Mayor Bill West said.West says since he was...
Trump fumes that Ron DeSantis stole his idea to ship migrants and became a Fox News star: report
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) Rolling Stone reported Sunday that former President Donald Trump is not happy with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who some...
Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
Massachusetts seeks human trafficking probe targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over migrants
Authorities in Massachusetts said Sunday that they want a federal probe after Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
