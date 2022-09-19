ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Eagles fans mock Vikings' Skol chant on MNF

Ever since Minnesota Vikings fans arrived in Philadelphia pretending to "take over" the city ahead of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, tried to do some weird goober stuff on the Art Museum stairs, and then subsequently watched their team get smoked (38-7) en route to the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win, Eagles fans have relished in absolutely clowning Vikings fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SkySports

Minnesota Vikings 7-24 Philadelphia Eagles: Kirk Cousins intercepted three times to see Vikings soundly beaten in Philadelphia

Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions as his Minnesota Vikings were soundly beaten 24-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. While Cousins struggled, Philadelphia third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts enjoyed a breakout game, returning 301 total yards in the first half alone and finishing with three touchdowns. Hurts had 333 yards...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
