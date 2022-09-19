Read full article on original website
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
NME
Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’
Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
NME
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
NME
Channel 5 praised by viewers for showing ‘The Emoji Movie’ during Queen’s funeral
Channel 5 has been praised by viewers for showing The Emoji Movie and other children’s films during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. The channel was the only major UK network not to show any footage of the historic funeral on Monday (September 19), which drew in over four billion viewers from across the world.
NME
Ciara teases Summer Walker feature on new single ‘Better Thangs’
Ciara has teased a potential Summer Walker feature on her new single ‘Better Thangs’. This weekend (September 18), Ciara shared an image to social media from the set of a music video, featuring two blurry figures in the background. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she wrote.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
NME
Dua Lipa says she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third album
Dua Lipa has admitted that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming new album than ever before. The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.
NME
Björk shares personal new single ‘Ancestress’: “This song is a letter to my mother”
Björk has shared a new single called ‘Ancestress’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the latest preview of the Icelandic artist’s 10th studio album ‘Fossora’, which is due for release on September 30 via One Little Independent Records (pre-order here).
NME
Melanie C gives update on Spice Girls reunion shows
Melanie C has given an update on a potential Spice Girls reunion tour. The ’90s girl group – minus Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) – hit the road for the first time in 11 years in 2019, playing a run of huge stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland.
NME
Pierre Kwenders wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’
Congolese-Canadian musician José Louis Modabi – better known as Pierre Kwenders – has won this year’s Polaris Music Prize for latest album ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’. Kwenders will receive a monetary prize of $50,000 for winning, having been selected above...
NME
Watch BLACKPINK’s debut performance of ‘Shut Down’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
BLACKPINK have performed their brand-new single ‘Shut Down’ for the first time on the latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode. On September 19 (local time), the quartet appeared on the talk show to perform the track ‘Shut Down’, taken from their sophomore studio album ‘Born Pink’.
NME
Jesse Jo Stark explores “duality of love” on dramatic new single ‘Lipstick’
Jesse Jo Stark has released her debut studio album ‘Doomed’ – check out the video for her latest single, ‘Lipstick’, below. Comprising 11 tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first full-length record was co-produced with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, Benny Blanco) and Michael Harris (Haim, Angel Olsen).
NME
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals latest cancer scan “came back clean”
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has revealed that he remains cancer-free, following a recent cancer scan which “came back clean.”. The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist shared the news on his Instagram stories yesterday (September 21), posting an image of himself undergoing tests with an accompanying caption declaring himself “cancer-free.” “Very grateful today,” he wrote, “my scan came back clean and I’m cancer-free.”
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
NME
HYBE addresses expenses for BTS’ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan
HYBE has published a new statement addressing the issue of expenses for BTS‘ forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan. South Korean broadcast network KBS reported yesterday (September 21) claiming that the Busan government had sent out sponsorship request emails to the 10 biggest corporations in Korea as a means of funding BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert on October 15. The concert has been touted as free-of-charge for audiences, in order to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
NME
Paramore add New York gig to intimate 2022 North American tour
Have added a New York gig to their upcoming 2022 North American comeback tour – find details below and get tickets here. The trio are set to return with new single ‘This Is Why’ next month (October 28), having returned to the stage three weeks earlier (October 2) to begin their run of gigs.
NME
‘Rings Of Power’ star unites with ‘Lord Of The Rings” Orlando Bloom
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has united with original Lord Of The Rings film trilogy star Orlando Bloom for a selfie. The pair, who play Elves Arondir and Legolas respectively in the Tolkien universe, came together with a message of solidarity, Bloom sharing a picture on Instagram with the word “mellon” – the Elvish word for “friend”.
Alejandro G. Iñarritu on His Stunning ‘Bardo’ Trailer and Why the Movie Is Shorter Now — Exclusive
Like its mouthful of a title, Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” has a lot going on. The movie, which follows a successful journalist and filmmaker (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who returns to his native Mexico City after many years in the U.S., unfurls many bold and surrealist twists as it moves along. Loaded with dream sequences and metaphors for Mexico’s complicated history, the essence of “Bardo” is hard to distill into a single description — which made the process of assembling the trailer into a daunting task. “The film is always navigating through these ridiculous things...
CNBC
'Venom' actor Tom Hardy is now a champion fighter after surprise entry at a UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition
Tom Hardy isn't just an action star on the big screen: He can throw down in real life, too. The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England over the weekend and ultimately walked away with the top prize, The Guardian reports.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Season 3 Premiere Date Could Be Announced This Week
Filming for 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 wrapped some time ago. Now fans believe a premiere date will be annouced this week.
