ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’

Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
MUSIC
NME

Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’

Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Hi
Person
J Hope
Person
Taeyeon
Person
Psy
NME

Ciara teases Summer Walker feature on new single ‘Better Thangs’

Ciara has teased a potential Summer Walker feature on her new single ‘Better Thangs’. This weekend (September 18), Ciara shared an image to social media from the set of a music video, featuring two blurry figures in the background. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she wrote.
THEATER & DANCE
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rush Hour#Music Video#Jack In The Box#South Korean#Kst
NME

Melanie C gives update on Spice Girls reunion shows

Melanie C has given an update on a potential Spice Girls reunion tour. The ’90s girl group – minus Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) – hit the road for the first time in 11 years in 2019, playing a run of huge stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals latest cancer scan “came back clean”

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has revealed that he remains cancer-free, following a recent cancer scan which “came back clean.”. The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist shared the news on his Instagram stories yesterday (September 21), posting an image of himself undergoing tests with an accompanying caption declaring himself “cancer-free.” “Very grateful today,” he wrote, “my scan came back clean and I’m cancer-free.”
CANCER
NME

Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
MUSIC
NME

HYBE addresses expenses for BTS’ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan

HYBE has published a new statement addressing the issue of expenses for BTS‘ forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan. South Korean broadcast network KBS reported yesterday (September 21) claiming that the Busan government had sent out sponsorship request emails to the 10 biggest corporations in Korea as a means of funding BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert on October 15. The concert has been touted as free-of-charge for audiences, in order to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Paramore add New York gig to intimate 2022 North American tour

Have added a New York gig to their upcoming 2022 North American comeback tour – find details below and get tickets here. The trio are set to return with new single ‘This Is Why’ next month (October 28), having returned to the stage three weeks earlier (October 2) to begin their run of gigs.
MUSIC
NME

‘Rings Of Power’ star unites with ‘Lord Of The Rings” Orlando Bloom

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has united with original Lord Of The Rings film trilogy star Orlando Bloom for a selfie. The pair, who play Elves Arondir and Legolas respectively in the Tolkien universe, came together with a message of solidarity, Bloom sharing a picture on Instagram with the word “mellon” – the Elvish word for “friend”.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Alejandro G. Iñarritu on His Stunning ‘Bardo’ Trailer and Why the Movie Is Shorter Now — Exclusive

Like its mouthful of a title, Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” has a lot going on. The movie, which follows a successful journalist and filmmaker (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who returns to his native Mexico City after many years in the U.S., unfurls many bold and surrealist twists as it moves along. Loaded with dream sequences and metaphors for Mexico’s complicated history, the essence of “Bardo” is hard to distill into a single description — which made the process of assembling the trailer into a daunting task. “The film is always navigating through these ridiculous things...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy