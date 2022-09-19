Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Rookie Faceoff - Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
The Ducks are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the finale of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Sharks Ice. Recap: Ducks Score Three Power-Play Goals, Down VGK 4-3 in Rookie Finale. by Matt Weller @MattWeller_ / AnaheimDucks.com. September 19, 2022. The Ducks rode a red-hot power play to...
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on list of potential ASU football coach candidates
There are a lot of lists out there with potential candidates for the Arizona State football head coaching job and many of them include some very interesting names. A recent one especially caught our attention. It listed Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential option to replace Herm Edwards...
WATCH: Former NBA star Peja Stojaković and 5-star son Andrej get shots up in Matthew Knight Arena
On his official visit to Oregon, five-star recruit and small forward Andrej Stojaković took some three-point shots inside Matthew Knight Arena this past weekend. As it so happens, Stojaković is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković and evidently, the shooting skills were passed down to the next generation. At 6-foot-7, the younger Stojaković is considered to be one of the best pure shooters in the country and the video shows it. He also has a similar stroke as his father, who won the NBA Three-Point Competition twice with the Sacramento Kings. Although he is three inches shorter than his father, Andrej would fit right into Dana Altman’s system. But Oregon is competing for his services with the likes of Stanford, UCLA, Texas, and Duke. Like father like son! 3️⃣ 💥 Peja and Andrej get some shots up at @AndrejSto2 visit to Oregon! 🦆@Compton_Magic @OregonMBB @AddictedToQuack Via ( ndpapaioannou/IG ) pic.twitter.com/09VneC6pN1 — BallerTV (@BallerTV) September 18, 2022 List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington, Oregon move up after huge victories
Mailbag Podcast: Is there a concern with Oregon's pass-rush and pass coverage?
The Oregon Ducks are 2-1 and ranked No. 15 in the latest polls as they head into the start of Pac-12 play this weekend. The Autzen Audibles Mailbag takes Duck fans' questions around the team and discusses the play of Oregon's pass-rush and pass coverage the last three weeks and if there is any concern there, freshmen playing above returning players, the lack of production for Dont'e Thornton and Seven McGee vs BYU, and some discussion about Oregon's kickoff coverage.
Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
