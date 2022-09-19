On his official visit to Oregon, five-star recruit and small forward Andrej Stojaković took some three-point shots inside Matthew Knight Arena this past weekend. As it so happens, Stojaković is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković and evidently, the shooting skills were passed down to the next generation. At 6-foot-7, the younger Stojaković is considered to be one of the best pure shooters in the country and the video shows it. He also has a similar stroke as his father, who won the NBA Three-Point Competition twice with the Sacramento Kings. Although he is three inches shorter than his father, Andrej would fit right into Dana Altman’s system. But Oregon is competing for his services with the likes of Stanford, UCLA, Texas, and Duke. Like father like son! 3️⃣ 💥 Peja and Andrej get some shots up at @AndrejSto2 visit to Oregon! 🦆@Compton_Magic @OregonMBB @AddictedToQuack Via ( ndpapaioannou/IG ) pic.twitter.com/09VneC6pN1 — BallerTV (@BallerTV) September 18, 2022 List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington, Oregon move up after huge victories

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO