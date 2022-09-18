ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

2023 Five-Star DT David Hicks Trending to Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s 2023 class has been a talking point in recruiting circles for the last couple of months as the Sooners have surged towards the top of the national recruiting rankings. - Advertisement - As things currently sit, the Sooners own the No. 5 class in the nation, but it...
Where the Big 12 lands in latest bowl projections

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t necessarily faced the toughest competition in their three wins to start the season. At the same time, they’ve won each game by an average margin of 32 points per game. That’s what good teams are supposed to do against inferior opponents. Buy Sooners...
Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables

Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners’ first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach’s fast start.
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
As interest rates rise in Oklahoma City, how will monthly payments change?

Every tick up in mortgage rates melts away home-buying power and sends borrowers’ monthly payments soaring. - Advertisement - How much? Since rates hit their historic rock bottom, 2.65% in January 2021, monthly payments have climbed hundreds of dollars per month on the low end, and $1,000-plus on the high end.The average rate just surpassed 6% for the first time since 2008, Freddie Mac reported.
