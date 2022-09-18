Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackchronicle.com
2023 Five-Star DT David Hicks Trending to Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s 2023 class has been a talking point in recruiting circles for the last couple of months as the Sooners have surged towards the top of the national recruiting rankings. - Advertisement - As things currently sit, the Sooners own the No. 5 class in the nation, but it...
blackchronicle.com
Where the Big 12 lands in latest bowl projections
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t necessarily faced the toughest competition in their three wins to start the season. At the same time, they’ve won each game by an average margin of 32 points per game. That’s what good teams are supposed to do against inferior opponents. Buy Sooners...
blackchronicle.com
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State prediction, pick, odds Sat. 9/24: Brent Venables guides Sooners vs. alma mater
Venables has coached against his alma mater multiple times, but Saturday’s game will be his first against Kansas State as head coach. He said he will treat it like any other game. The Sooners come into the game undefeated, having rolled through opponents by a combined 127-30 in nonconference...
blackchronicle.com
Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners’ first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach’s fast start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma’s water resources are plentiful, yet exhaustible – Daily Ardmoreite
The long hot summer of 2022 is giving way to fall as temperatures drop across the state, but the last few months of searing heat could preview the coming years, as extreme weather patterns continue to strain Oklahoma’s water resources in areas that bake the longest. This summer, Oklahoma...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
As interest rates rise in Oklahoma City, how will monthly payments change?
Every tick up in mortgage rates melts away home-buying power and sends borrowers’ monthly payments soaring. - Advertisement - How much? Since rates hit their historic rock bottom, 2.65% in January 2021, monthly payments have climbed hundreds of dollars per month on the low end, and $1,000-plus on the high end.The average rate just surpassed 6% for the first time since 2008, Freddie Mac reported.
Comments / 0