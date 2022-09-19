Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
Heavy police presence on 30th Street Ensley
According to a post from the BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley.
$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
2 injured in Oneonta plane crash
According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
2 arrested on home burglary charges in Cordova
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting
According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
wvtm13.com
Head-on crash in Jefferson County leaves both drivers dead, child injured
WARRIOR, Ala. — A head-on collision in Jefferson County on Wednesday claimed the lives of both drivers and sent a child to the hospital, authorities said. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to Corner School Road and Bankston Road in Warrior at about...
Two arrested for child endangerment, drug charges at Super 8 motel
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals charged with drug possession and child endangerment Tuesday. According to LPD Chief of Police Paul Irwin, officers obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant on Friday following a narcotics distribution investigation in Leeds and Moody. The warrants were served for two individuals […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of stabbing woman while out on bond for 2021 stabbing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman during an argument. Officials responded to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a report that a woman had been cut by a man after the two had an argument over the man's proposed sexual advances.
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County task force arrests 4 after drug bust in Helena
HELENA, Ala. — The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department made four arrests and seized drugs, guns and cash after executing a search warrant on Tuesday. Authorities said the drug bust occurred at a home in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena,...
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County
BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
