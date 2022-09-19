ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros, Rays meet in rematch of 2020 ALCS

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oem13_0i12goLw00

The Tampa Bay Rays passed the first portion of their season-long 10-game homestand over the weekend, but now the test gets tougher.

Fighting for wild-card positioning in the American League, the Rays will host the Houston Astros for three games starting Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Over the weekend, manager Kevin Cash’s club won two of three games against the Texas Rangers, moving its home record to 16-3 in the past 19 games.

Tampa Bay (82-64) will be meeting the 2017 World Series champs for the first time in 2022.

The Astros (96-51) have been victorious in four of the past six matchups against the hosts, all from last season.

In 2020, the clubs met in the AL Championship Series with the Rays capturing the pennant in a 4-2 win in Game 7.

For the remaining seven contests at home, the Rays will host the Astros before welcoming in the Toronto Blue Jays.

“There’s no doubt it’s challenging,” Cash said. “We haven’t seen the Astros at all this year other than the highlights. They’re a very talented team. Offensively, they do really special things with the bat, and they can do a lot of things from the mound.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get through the rest of this homestand.”

Fresh off a recent six-game winning streak and victorious in seven of their past eight games, the Astros cut a clear path to the top of the AL West and have left the second-place Seattle Mariners — 15 games back — far behind.

They also appear to be the favorite to claim their fourth junior circuit pennant in the past six seasons.

Houston owns the AL’s best winning percentage (.653) and has stepped up its play in September with a 12-4 mark (.750).

In Sunday’s 11-2 win over Oakland, Astros pitcher Framber Valdez set a major league record by crafting his 25th consecutive quality start, breaking the high mark previously held by the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom.

“I knew of the record, but I wasn’t nervous. I was very focused,” said Valdez, who is 16-5 with a 2.57 ERA and won’t face the Rays.

Tampa Bay’s pitching is looking potentially better on the front end down the stretch.

Tyler Glasnow, who emerged as the rotation ace in his first 2 1/2 seasons with the AL East club, is rehabbing from last summer’s Tommy John surgery and could arrive later this month.

Across his past three seasons, the 6-foot-8 right-hander is 16-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 37 starts.

Glasnow, 29, made his third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Durham and fired two perfect innings. He struck out four and topped out at 99 mph on his fastball in the 25-pitch outing.

For Houston, Luis Garcia (12-8, 4.04 ERA) will start the series opener. In his past five starts, the Venezuelan is 4-0, but holds a 4.50 ERA.

The right-hander is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in his lone start against the Rays, a 7-0 home loss last September in which he allowed homers to Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi.

Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.77) draws the start for the home side and will face Garcia and Houston for the second time in his career.

He earned the win in the 7-0 game last fall against Garcia with five innings of one-hit ball.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
BRONX, NY
Golf Digest

The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
Oakland, FL
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker

Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low

When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Brandon Lowe
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/20/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Aaron Judge has been his stoic self as he’s marched toward history, and after hitting numbers 58 and 59 this weekend, he made about as strong an allusion to the records he’s chasing as he’s made all year. “If it happens during a win, that would be great. If I get a chance to do it at home, that would be great, too” Judge admitted in Milwaukee. Judge has gotten close enough to Roger Maris’ American League mark that he’s finally acknowledged his place in history, but even then, he framed it from the standpoint of getting the Yankees a win. As consistently incredible as he’s been on the field, Judge has been just as consistent in his muted off-field messaging this year.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcs#Baseball#Sports#The American League#The Texas Rangers#The Toronto Blue Jays
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy