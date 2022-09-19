ReMeMBer when you were a kid in the pre 90s,every neighborhood had that guy!!and they were all over walking around holding each other up,in thier 80s walking home from the bar,smoking 3 packs of pall malls a day and never ate a vegtable or drank a glass of milk and nothing could kill them except a sleepful night one night,I wonder if it’s because they didn’t worry or stress about blood pressure and cholesterol and excercise and water and things like we do today!we scare our selfs sick and maybe that’s what gets us in the end,todays we have people dying from strokes in thier 20s on up,weird!!!I think we worry to much about being healthy and dying instead of just being happy and living and the result is the worrying and trying to do it right is what does everyone in!!!
