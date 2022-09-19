Read full article on original website
One Dead in Marathon County Crash
TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Officers say it happened along County Road C, west of the intersection with County Road S, at around 9:15 PM. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to roll several times.
Body Found in Rib Mountain Identified
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have identified the body that was found near Cloverland Lane last month. The deceased man was identified as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old homeless man with no known ties to the Wausau area. Autopsy results confirm that he died of natural causes, as no signs of trauma or foul play were present.
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: West, Edgar get back on track
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Both Wausau West and Edgar got back on track after losses last week. West got a road win against SPASH, 27-17. Edgar defeated Abbotsford, 40-7.
Plea Deal Reached for Wausau Man Accused of Abusing a Toddler
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 24-year-old Wausau man has reached a plea deal to charges of child abuse and recklessly endangering. Aaron Radtke is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s child, who was hospitalized with injuries including bleeding on her brain and bruising to the face and neck. Injuries that doctors said were equal to a high-impact car crash.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 70th Wausau-area home
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A dream came true an area family Thursday. Mai Vang and her family received the keys to their new home, built through help from Habitat For Humanity and D.C. Everest Construction Trades students. Construction began last September. The home was moved to its current spot...
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
