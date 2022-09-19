WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have identified the body that was found near Cloverland Lane last month. The deceased man was identified as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old homeless man with no known ties to the Wausau area. Autopsy results confirm that he died of natural causes, as no signs of trauma or foul play were present.

