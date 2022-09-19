The Giants will take any and all runs, regardless of how they come. In the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Giants designated hitter David Villar grounded a ball to Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson, who flipped the ball to shortstop Alan Trejo in an attempt to turn a double play. After recording the force out at second, Trejo’s throw to first base bizarrely went through C.J. Cron’s glove, which allowed LaMonte Wade Jr. to score from third base after he had doubled to lead off the game two batters prior.

