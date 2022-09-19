Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season
Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
Math, time working against Sox after loss to Guardians
Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field began heading for the exits after Guardians outfielder Myles Straw drove a go-ahead, two-run double into the left field corner in the 11th inning Tuesday. After three more runs had scored, boos from the remaining White Sox fans in the announced crowd of 23,243 echoed...
NBC Sports
Phillies come back late to beat Blue Jays on Matt Vierling's walk-off hit
Wednesday night's Phillies game had two storylines. The big one turned out well as Zack Wheeler came back from a month on the injured list and pitched four healthy, scoreless innings. The really big one turned out even better. After rallying for three runs in the bottom of the eighth...
NBC Sports
Tigers hire Giants GM Harris, leaving big front office hole
SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the biggest offseasons in Giants history will begin with a surprising first task: The Giants have to replace their general manager. Scott Harris will take over as president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. The news was reported first by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday afternoon, and the Tigers made the move officially shortly after.
NBC Sports
Why Ramos' latest Giants audition lasted just two games
It was a huge surprise when the Giants called Heliot Ramos up from Triple-A on the first weekend of the season, but it was all part of a plan they felt could set him up for a breakthrough 2022 season. Coming off a promising spring, Ramos was promoted early so...
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished
The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished. No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted,...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Should Celtics pursue these FA big men after Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics' depth will be tested right out of the gate this season. Starting center Robert Williams is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing left knee surgery, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. The setback means Williams likely will miss at least Boston's regular-season opener and potentially the first one or two weeks.
NBC Sports
Texas Tech LB Ramirez undergoes 2nd surgery on broken leg
RALEIGH, N.C. – Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez had a second surgery on his broken left leg Monday and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school said Ramirez was expected to return to the Lubbock...
NBC Sports
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth
The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason. Four clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still eight playoff berths up for grabs. So, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season,...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Tomase: Bloom outlines compelling long-term vision for Red Sox
Practically since the day he arrived with a don't-call-it-a-mandate to trade MVP Mookie Betts, Chaim Bloom has faced questions over his priorities. Did he want to build a farm system or a big league winner? Would he ever spend significantly on players, be they free agents or his own? Would his Red Sox operate like big-market behemoths or bargain hunters?
Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record
In 1986 the Houston Astros set their franchise record for most shutouts in a season at 19, as of Sept 21., they are only two off that total.
NBC Sports
Kapler's quick hook part of long-term plan to preserve Webb's arm
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler is far from the first manager who has had to make a tough decision with a young pitcher flirting with a no-hitter while on a pitch count. He might be the first to have to do it at Coors Field, though. The Giants didn't plan...
NBC Sports
Klay posts epic farewell to 'great' summer, ready for NBA season
After winning his fourth title in eight seasons with the Warriors, Klay Thompson has been living his best life all offseason. From the Bahamas to his backyard with his dog Rocco, Thompson’s world tour summer has come to an end. But summer winding down means the 2022-23 NBA season...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players need to recognize their role in Plawecki's departure
The news came so suddenly, friends barely had time to gather. They raised a somber glass and played the departed's song, which everyone knew by heart, because that's how anthems work. We're talking "God Save the Queen," right?. Try "Dancing on my Own." The Red Sox clubhouse is entitled to...
NBC Sports
NFL is reviewing all aspects of the Bucs-Saints incident, including Bruce Arians’s role in it
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger”...
NBC Sports
Where five Warriors stars rank on list of Top 100 NBA players
The Warriors are well-represented on ESPN's list of the Top 100 NBA players heading into the 2022-23 season. Players 100-26 were announced on Tuesday and Golden State had four names on the list. One player is noticeably absent, but for good reason. Jordan Poole (No. 55) Not only did Jordan...
NBC Sports
Giants score run after Rockies' Cron has odd glove malfunction
The Giants will take any and all runs, regardless of how they come. In the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Giants designated hitter David Villar grounded a ball to Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson, who flipped the ball to shortstop Alan Trejo in an attempt to turn a double play. After recording the force out at second, Trejo’s throw to first base bizarrely went through C.J. Cron’s glove, which allowed LaMonte Wade Jr. to score from third base after he had doubled to lead off the game two batters prior.
NBC Sports
Tomase: It's way past time for Red Sox to retire laundry cart celebration
My first car was a 1984 Corolla with 120,000 miles. It got me and my college buddies from point A to point B, but it wasn't exactly a precision driving machine. Slam the gas in fifth gear and it popped into neutral. Run the radio with the windshield wipers, and every down swipe produced ear-splitting static. Splash through a puddle and the brakes might disengage for one or two terrifying seconds. My mom derisively called it, "The buggy."
NBC Sports
Suns owner Robert Sarver begins process of selling teams
Suspended Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to sell both professional basketball teams. Sarver, who purchased the teams in 2004, was punished by the NBA and WNBA when an investigation uncovered racist and sexist workplace misconduct. Sarver was fined a record of $10 million and was given a one-year suspension from the leagues.
