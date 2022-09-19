Read full article on original website
Zero-Covid harming 75% of European firms in China: business group
China's "inflexible" and "inconsistent" zero-Covid policy is crippling European business operations in the country, a major business lobby said Wednesday, warning that the presence of the companies "can no longer be taken for granted". "China's business environment will remain unpredictable as long as the threat of lockdowns exists," the organisation said, calling Xi's flagship policy "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" and cautioning that ideology seemed to be "trumping the economy".
Bus transporting people to Covid quarantine in China crashes, killing 27 on board
A bus taking 47 people to Covid-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed before dawn Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others. The bus overturned on a motorway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said.
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving
When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
China earthquake: 21 dead as Sichuan rocked by powerful 6.8-magnitude tremor
At least 21 people have died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state television reported. The earthquake hit at 12.52pm local time, and the United States Geological Survey [USGS] estimates that over a million residents experienced the strong tremors in the quake’s aftermath.The USGS said that the epicentre of the quake was in Luding county at a depth of 16km, about 180km south-west of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.Chengdu resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press: “There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because...
Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of 'strong countermeasures'
PENGHU, Taiwan, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
US News and World Report
Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source
(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
americanmilitarynews.com
China runs illegal police operations on foreign soil via ‘overseas service centers’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is carrying out illegal, transnational policing operations across five continents, targeting overseas critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for harassment, threats against their families back home and “persuasion” techniques to get them to go back, according to a recent report.
China's Aug coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather.
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
