ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

GreenPal, a lawn-mowing app, launches in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - GreenPal, a lawn care service and mowing app, has officially launched in Colorado Springs. The app allows homeowners to find lawn care professionals in their area to come directly their homes. Co-founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn care industry his whole life and felt a need for this type of service.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Villagree Luxury Homes returns to Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Villagree Luxury Homes, is back in this year’s Parade of homes after winning the 2021 People’s Choice Award last year. This home, Alpine Park Estate, is located in Cathedral Pines with a price of $3,780,000. Total square feet for the home is 7,046 with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a exercise room. The home has Scandinavian modern architecture throughout, which was inspired by the owners.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

GreenPal App

Gary Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company talks to KKTV. This is a raw interview from July of 2022. A Colorado man found guilty of killing his fiancee is appealing his conviction. WATCH: CPW officer hazes bear saving it from a critical 'strike'. Updated: 3 hours ago. Video from...
CALHAN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KKTV

Colorado Springs police showcase “Rook” rescue vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several viewers reached out to 11 News after seeing a strange piece of police equipment parked in downtown Colorado Springs in early September, and we were able to get a closer look at the “Rook.”. The Rook is a modified construction vehicle used to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Ppld#Gray Media#Americans#Stem
KKTV

Parents react to trend of fake school shooting calls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past week, a new trend of unfounded school shooting calls has surfaced. These calls warrant police response and investigation from local and state authorities. The trend is called “swatting.” It’s an issue that Colorado law enforcement saw at a few schools across the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police looking for missing 14-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy. Jordan Stanley was reported missing over the weekend. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted the above photo late Sunday night and asked the public to help locate him. Jordan is considered an at-risk juvenile. Jordan is described...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 hospitalized following a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. At about noon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to a working structure fire in the 3100 block of Sinton Road. The structure appears to be an apartment complex east of I-25 and just north of W. Fillmore Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy