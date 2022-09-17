Read full article on original website
GreenPal, a lawn-mowing app, launches in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - GreenPal, a lawn care service and mowing app, has officially launched in Colorado Springs. The app allows homeowners to find lawn care professionals in their area to come directly their homes. Co-founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn care industry his whole life and felt a need for this type of service.
National Voter Registration Day: Register or update your information ahead of the Nov. 8 election
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day!. 11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, which sees about 900 registrations a day, many through people updating their driver’s licenses or a change of address through the post office. “Often people...
Villagree Luxury Homes returns to Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Villagree Luxury Homes, is back in this year’s Parade of homes after winning the 2021 People’s Choice Award last year. This home, Alpine Park Estate, is located in Cathedral Pines with a price of $3,780,000. Total square feet for the home is 7,046 with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a exercise room. The home has Scandinavian modern architecture throughout, which was inspired by the owners.
Gary Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company talks to KKTV. This is a raw interview from July of 2022.
Colorado Springs police showcase “Rook” rescue vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several viewers reached out to 11 News after seeing a strange piece of police equipment parked in downtown Colorado Springs in early September, and we were able to get a closer look at the “Rook.”. The Rook is a modified construction vehicle used to...
It’s a BOY! Name the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s hoglet for a chance to meet him!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you every wanted to get up close and personal with a baby hog???. Now’s your chance! All you have to do is put your thinking cap on and come up with the perfect name for this little cutie!. (Look at this face! How...
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For months, KKTV 11 News has been hearing from people who tried to do business with a Colorado Springs man named Gary Gardner and had a horrible experience. Some people who have reached out claim Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company, was hired to...
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
Parents react to trend of fake school shooting calls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past week, a new trend of unfounded school shooting calls has surfaced. These calls warrant police response and investigation from local and state authorities. The trend is called “swatting.” It’s an issue that Colorado law enforcement saw at a few schools across the...
WATCH: Raw interview of Colorado Springs man accused of theft who is now wanted
Video from @CPW_SE Region (Colorado Parks and Wildlife.) Video from 9/18/22. Video taken 9/20/22 6:45 am. Objects were visible from Hartsel to Calhan Colorado according to 11 News Viewers. 11 News is working to find out what they are.
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death is a suspected suicide. The person was...
Nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Atlanta coming next year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flying between Colorado Springs and Atlanta just got easier!. The Colorado Springs Airport announced Monday that it would begin offering nonstop flights between the two cites next summer. “We cannot express how excited we are that our partners at Delta Air Lines have added Atlanta...
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Colorado Springs police looking for missing 14-year-old
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy. Jordan Stanley was reported missing over the weekend. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted the above photo late Sunday night and asked the public to help locate him. Jordan is considered an at-risk juvenile. Jordan is described...
1 hospitalized following a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. At about noon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to a working structure fire in the 3100 block of Sinton Road. The structure appears to be an apartment complex east of I-25 and just north of W. Fillmore Street.
WATCH: Authorities investigating fake school shooting calls, public responds
