kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO EARLY CALL OF ATTEMPTED MURDER
On September 21, 2022, at approximately 12:58 AM, Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of a Domestic Disturbance with injury. Responding officers arrived on the scene and located a female suffering from lacerations and a puncture wound.
valleynewslive.com
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
kvrr.com
Grand Forks woman accused of attempting to kill her mother
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police are investigating what they say is an attempted murder. Shortly before 1:00 am Wednesday, police were called to the 800 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of a domestic disturbance with injury. Officers located a woman with lacerations and a puncture wound.
trfradio.com
Theft By Swindle Phone Scam Reported
A common theft by swindle scam has once again reappeared in Minnesota. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement agencies in southern Minnesota have received reports regarding theft by swindle phone grandparent scams. The caller will pose as a grandchild, stating they were in an accident with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks woman stabs mother during argument
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks women is in custody after stabbing her mother during a disagreement. Grand Forks Police tell WDAY Radio the incident happened around 12:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers were initially called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 18th avenue south for reports of a domestic disturbance.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
trfradio.com
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS OF SWINDLE GRANDPARENT PHONE SCAMS
Please be advised that a few law enforcement agencies in southern MN have received similar reports regarding theft by swindle phone grandparent scams. The caller will pose as a grandchild stating they were in an accident with another female and her baby, and that they have been arrested. The caller then states they need $18,000 for bail. A “lawyer” then calls and arranges for a courier to.
kvrr.com
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
trfradio.com
2 Shotguns Reported Stolen This Weekend in Thief River Falls
Two reports of shotguns stolen over the weekend in Thief River Falls. A Remington 20 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from the 200 block of Kendall Avenue North. Police responded to the call just before 7am Saturday. A Winchester 12 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from a vehicle on the...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CHAMBER AMBASSADORS STOP AT CANNA CORNERS TO CONGRATULATE AND CELEBRATE WITH JOHN REITMEIER
To say that John Reitmeier has made his mark on the world is an understatement. You may have heard of John playing his part at the Reitmeier Farm. You may have heard him on local radio going back to 1976. He built and was one of the original owners of what is now KYCK and was heard for many years on KRAD in East Grand Forks and KCNN & KNOX in Grand Forks. Now, he regularly appears on podcasts in both the U.S. and Europe that involve travel, Hemp Production, and food. Fast forward a few years, and today the Crookston Area Chamber caught up with John to catch a glimpse of his next new venture. It was very clear that John has a new passion, and it’s called Canna Corners.
kroxam.com
Thomas “Tom” James McWaters – Obit
Thomas “Tom” James McWaters, 42, of Fisher, MN, died Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, in a traffic accident on Grand Forks County Road 7 while en route to work at Interstate Power in Grand Forks, ND. Tom was born in Crookston on April 26, 1980, the son of...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER AMBASSADORS RECOGNIZE AND CONGRATULATE NEW CARE AND SHARE DIRECTOR JANE FREEMAN
The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors gathered this week to recognize and congratulate Jane Freeman, Executive Director for the Crookston Care & Share. Jane Freeman, Executive Director for the Crookston Care & Share, has been in her new role since July of 2022. She has experience advocating for people with disabilities and the human resources field as of the latest. Jane then stepped into retirement for a short time enjoying the title of “grandma”.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Crookston Daily Times
50 years and still going strong
Robert Speldrich will soon be celebrating 50 years of service for a CNH dealership in Crookston, Minnesota. Bob’s story began 73 years ago. Bob was born in Mahnomen Minnesota in 1949. He along with his parents Eldred and Rose and his many siblings Mary Ann, Joann, Patricia, Bonnie, Beverly, Thomas, Kathleen, Donald, Linda, Kevin, and Tim lived on a dairy farm in rural Mahnomen. Bob being the second oldest in this large family learned quickly that you do what is expected of you and you work hard. As with many large families it was common for the mother to stay home and tend to the children. Bob recalls his mom always tending to the children’s needs. She kept busy baking, making bread, preparing meals, cleaning, and sewing the children’s clothes. A majority of Bob’s father’s time was busy working with the dairy animals ,making sure that the milking was done on time, and feeding the cattle. Bob credits the fact that he grew up on a farm was where he took interest in the mechanical field. After all there was always something that was broke or about to break and would soon need to be repaired.
kroxam.com
Rodney Wendell Oistad – Obit
On September 16th, 2022 God opened His arms and welcomed home His good and faithful servant, Rodney Wendell Oistad, 89, Fertile, MN. He was surrounded by family. Rodney came into the world with a bang, born on the 4th of July, 1933 in rural Shelly, Minnesota to Selmer and Clara (Holm) Oistad. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Shelly. He was the youngest of 8 children. Rodney attended Irvin/Marsh River grade school and Halstad High School. A gifted athlete, he excelled and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball for the Pirates. He loved growing up on his riverside home farm. He found joy farming, hunting, and was member of the FFA chapter. Rodney graduated in 1951. Though the youngest, Rodney was very connected and devoted to his family and siblings throughout his life. Nothing meant more than family, and this connection would lead him to follow his older brothers and sister to California.
kroxam.com
Debra Kopecky – Obit
Debra Lynn (Common) Kopecky, 65, of rural Euclid, MN, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by family. Deb was born in Grand Forks, ND on July 21, 1957, the youngest of 4 children of the union. of Duane and Dolores (Armentrout)...
kroxam.com
Sister Paschal Martin – Obit
Sister Paschal Martin, OSB, age 99, died on September 15, 2022, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston, MN. Lyda Martin was born in Oslo, Minnesota, on June 27, 1923. Her father, John J. Martin, of German descent, came from Canada; her mother, Laura Iverson, was of Norwegian descent. Lyda, the youngest of fourteen children, went to a country elementary school and then attended Oslo High School. She arrived at Mount Saint Benedict in 1943, received the name Sister Paschal as a novice, and made her final profession on July 17, 1947.
