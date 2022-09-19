Read full article on original website
Betting Odds: Georgia Listed as Massive Favorite over Kent State
With a 2-1 record against the spread this year, Georgia has opened as a big favorite over Kent State
CBS Sports shakes up bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports. During Week...
Ole Miss Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Rebels are preparing for another non-conference matchup when they host Tulsa on Saturday.
The Aggies 2023 football schedule has arrived!
Texas A&M is currently in the mix of the 2022 college football season, as the 2-1 Aggies are looking toward their upcoming Saturday night matchup with the 3-0 Arkansas Razorbacks, as the game will again take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, that doesn’t mean that week can’t take a couple of minutes, or hours deciphering the 2023 schedule for the maroon and white, which was officially released on Tuesday night on the SEC Network. Here is the full 2023 schedule for the Fightin’ Texas A&M Aggies: Sept. 2: New Mexico Lobos, College Station, Texas Sept. 9: @Miami Hurricanes, Miami Gardens,...
