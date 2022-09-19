Texas A&M is currently in the mix of the 2022 college football season, as the 2-1 Aggies are looking toward their upcoming Saturday night matchup with the 3-0 Arkansas Razorbacks, as the game will again take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, that doesn’t mean that week can’t take a couple of minutes, or hours deciphering the 2023 schedule for the maroon and white, which was officially released on Tuesday night on the SEC Network. Here is the full 2023 schedule for the Fightin’ Texas A&M Aggies: Sept. 2: New Mexico Lobos, College Station, Texas Sept. 9: @Miami Hurricanes, Miami Gardens,...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO