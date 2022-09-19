Read full article on original website
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
ESPN
Naomi Osaka moves on to second round at Pan Pacific Open as Daria Saville retires with knee injury
TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the US Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia's Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter on Tuesday. The unseeded Osaka is the defending champion, having...
Roger Federer says his four KIDS are the reason for his tennis success as he reveals their presence on the road helped him stay hungry... and insists he would rather have retired a DECADE ago than left them at home
Tennis legend Roger Federer has heaped praise on his four children for helping him stay hungry over the last 10 years of his career, revealing he would rather have retired a decade ago than left them at home while he travelled the world. The legendary 20-time Grand Slam winner, who...
Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play and what are the teams?
Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.Europe have won all four previous editions...
ESPN
Roger Federer admits feeling 'nervous' as he prepares for farewell doubles match at Laver Cup
Roger Federer said he will play just one doubles match at this weekend's Laver Cup in what would be his last professional match. The 41-year-old Swiss star announced his impending retirement last week, having failed to recover sufficiently from his most recent knee operation to resume his career. At a...
Osaka wins first match after Saville retires in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter on Tuesday. The unseeded Osaka is the...
Retiring Roger Federer eyes fitting farewell alongside Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup
Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with a doubles match in London on Friday night – and he hopes it will be alongside Rafael Nadal.Federer, the 20-time grand-slam champion and arguably the greatest male player of all time, announced last week that he will retire after competing at the Laver Cup.Having admitted defeat in his ongoing battle with a knee injury, the 41-year-old will play one final doubles match at the Ryder Cup-style team competition at the 02.And he offered up a tantalising prospect for tennis fans across the world, one last hurrah with his...
Roger Federer says he knows it's right decision to retire
Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup — perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side.“I'm happy, because I know it's the right decision” to walk away from the game, Federer said at a news conference Wednesday at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company.Wearing a blue blazer with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows, and a white polo shirt, Federer took questions for about a half-hour, occasionally...
BBC
Naomi Osaka says she has gone through ‘more downs than ups’ this year
Former world number one Naomi Osaka says she has gone through "more downs than ups" this year. The 24-year-old from Japan has not won a title since last year's Australian Open and has been defeated in the first round of her past three tournaments. A four-time Grand Slam winner, she...
ESPN
Top seeds Paula Badosa, Caroline Garcia ousted at Pan Pacific; third-seeded Garbine Muguruza advances
TOKYO -- Top seed Paula Badosa, second seed Caroline Garcia and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina were knocked out of the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday. Badosa was overwhelmed by Qinwen Zheng, the 19-year-old rapid improver from China, 6-3, 6-2. Qinwen won 10 of the last 12 games, playing fearlessly on Badosa's serve to break her four times.
ESPN
Roger Federer to make last-minute decision on Laver Cup participation
Roger Federer is set to make a last-minute decision on his participation in the Laver Cup, his physical trainer has said. Last week 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer announced he would be retiring from professional tennis after a series of knee operations and said the Laver Cup would be his last official event.
Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena
His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
WTA roundup: Qinwen Zheng upends Paula Badosa in Tokyo
China’s Qinwen Zheng recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday in the second round
Roger Federer to discuss his retirement on Wednesday
LONDON (AP) — In Roger Federer’s case, the farewell news conference will come before the beginning of what he’s said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career. Federer is in London and has been practicing ahead of the Laver Cup, an event founded by his management team that begins Friday with the fifth edition of its Team Europe vs. Team World format. The main rivals whose careers overlapped with Federer’s — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — also are participating. Before the Laver Cup starts, Federer will meet with the media Wednesday morning to discuss walking away from tournament tennis at age 41 after a career that began in the 1990s, lasted until the 2020s and included 20 Grand Slam championships, 83 titles at other tournaments and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 in the rankings.
