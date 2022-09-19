Read full article on original website
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
Biden tells 60 Minutes U.S. troops would defend Taiwan, but White House says this is not official U.S. policy
Last Thursday, the same day 60 Minutes spoke to President Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin met with China's leader, Xi Jinping. There's concern that Russia's war in Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China, but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley asked Mr. Biden about that.
Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia
President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
Biden's remarks on Taiwan 'speak for themselves' -White House official
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's remarks about defending Taiwan "speak for themselves," and that U.S. policy had not changed.
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said.
Iran president rules out meeting with Biden, saying it won’t be beneficial
Ebrahim Raisi says he sees no ‘changes in reality’ from Trump administration as hopes to revive nuclear talks dampen
President Joe Biden Meeting With Brittney Griner’s Wife at the White House
According to NBC News, President Joe Biden will meet with the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been detained in a Russian jail since Feb. 17 following her arrest at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow for allegedly possessing 0.702 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage. Biden...
One year later, growing global perils as Biden returns to UN
President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York this week for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened. Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China's saber-rattling on Taiwan.When he addressed last year’s General Assembly, Biden focused on broad themes of global partnership, urging world leaders to act with haste against the coronavirus,...
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
China Urging Biden Not to Give Taiwan Forces 'Wrong Signals' After Remarks
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron among world leaders at Queen’s funeral
Crowned heads and prime ministers, emperors and presidents from around the world gathered for the Queen’s state funeral, in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings hosted in the UK in decades.US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and their controversial Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro were among the leaders present at the service in London’s historic Westminster Abbey.Face-to-face mingling continued afterwards at a reception for visiting world leaders at nearby Church House, hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.Not everyone made it, with Mr Biden heading from the Abbey straight to the airport and other leaders already on their way...

Biden takes climate-law victory lap at U.N.
President Joe Biden touted his climate policies in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday as he called for nations to work together to “turn back the tide of climate devastation.”. Climate change was a key part of the president’s message to global leaders in New...

Biden Formally Nominates New Ambassador to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. The White House announced the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to the post after...
Iran nuclear deal 'in ER room' -Israeli defence minister
JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is "in the ER room" and is unlikely to be renewed soon, if at all, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday after European leaders voiced doubt about Tehran's willingness to revive the pact.

Biden, Japan's Kishida Discuss Importance of Strengthening Security Alliance - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized in a meeting on Wednesday the importance of strengthening and modernizing their countries' security alliance, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in...
Despite Biden's assurances, Middle East militaries are buying their own weapons to take on Iran at sea and in the air
"The Gulf states and the Iranians would probably be able to do each other a lot of damage very early in a war," one expert told Insider.
Iran's president: US 'trampled upon' nuclear accord
Iran’s president said Wednesday that the U.S. “trampled upon” Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers in a speech to world leaders at the United Nations.Ebrahim Raisi addressed the U.N. General Assembly as talks to revive the nuclear deal approached a take-it-or-leave-it moment. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal in 2018 has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. European Union officials have warned the window for securing a deal is about to close. The 2015 agreement that was brokered under the Obama administration placed curbs on...
Analysis: Mideast expert Karim Sadjadpour on status of U.S.-Iran nuclear deal — "Intelligence Matters"
In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell speaks with senior fellow at the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Karim Sadjadpour about a potential new nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran. Sadjadpour says the Iranians don't believe the Biden administration has a plan B to for the deal, leading Iran not to feel any real urgency about reaching a compromise. Sadjadpour also discusses what a Iran deal would mean for the Biden administration in a domestic political context ahead of the midterm elections.
Biden state visit to UK ‘being considered for 2023’
British diplomats are eyeing a first state visit for US president Joe Biden linked to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.The King would host Mr Biden around the time of a possible European trip for celebrations of the 1998 peace deal that helped end 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.Mr Biden, vocally proud of his roots in Ireland and the US’s role in brokering the agreement, would likely be keen to visit the island of Ireland to mark the anniversary.Diplomatic sources said it would be an ideal moment to invite Mr Biden for a state...
