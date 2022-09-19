Read full article on original website
Yooshinjae Office / Yooshin Architects & Engineers
Manufacturers : DAELIM BATH, EURO CERAMIC, HMIND, LG Whisen, VMZINC. ‘Yooshinjae’ is a workspace reopened in August 2021 after 11 months of planning and remodeling to revitalize a dilapidated building located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, as an architectural design studio. The original building was completed on June 23, 1926, during the Japanese colonial period. The current owner acquired ownership of the property in 1975 and used it as their own office building. After the company moved, it was left unattended as a warehouse for document storage for nearly 30 years.
WZMH Develops Modular System to Save Partially or Fully Destroyed Structures
Today’s cities have been substantially reshaped to correspond with environmental and social needs or to reconstruct themselves after natural disasters or war. Whereas master plans and regulations take years, millions of people remain trapped in the crossfire and urgently need aid in their cities. With this pressing issue in mind, WZMH Architects developed a prefabricated- modular system for salvaging thousands of structures across Ukraine that have been partially or fully destroyed during the war. This system aims to integrate building technology into new buildings to create more sustainable communities.
