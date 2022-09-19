Read full article on original website
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Icahn Enterprises chairman predicted stubborn inflation and an economic downturn, but touted the bargains available in markets today.
It’s a matter of time before the two leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization climb to new all-time highs, McGlone claimed. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg – argued that the crypto winter might last longer than previous market declines and the reason for it is the “Fed’s sledgehammer.” In the next few years, though, he expects the industry to emerge stronger than ever, with Bitcoin tapping $100,000 and Ethereum trading at $6,000 by 2025.
