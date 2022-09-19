ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Per David Ornstein, Chelsea Have Met With RB Leipzig Executive Oliver Mintzlaff

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

Todd Boehly is continuing his overhaul of Chelsea, with RB Leipzig cheif executive Oliver Mintzlaff the latest candidate met with.

Having acquired the club from Roman Abramovich, American owner Todd Boehly has looked to quickly revamp the club as he sees fit. RB Salzburg's Christoph Fruend is expected to be appointed sporting director and now the focus is on a new chief executive.

A recent David Ornstein report has detailed Boehly's plan for the chief executive position at Stamford Bridge. There is reportedly a list of candidates Chelsea have met with for this role in the future, with Oliver Mintzlaff the latest on this list.

IMAGO / motivio

Mintzlaff, in particular, is thought to be a primary target of Chelsea for this role and a meeting has already taken place due to the belief that the German is what Boehly desires in this role.

Both Leipzig and Chelsea had many discussions this summer regarding Timo Werner and Josko Gvardiol . The 47-year-old's future was discussed during these but opted to stay in Germany for the time being and continue his work within the Red Bull setup.

Seeing as Boehly is very interested in using a multi-club setup like Red Bull, appointing another executive with experience in this sort of thing like Mintzlaff would make sense long-term.

ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

