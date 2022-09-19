ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

First Flight trumps Aces

By Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

EDENTON - Conference games can bring out the best or worst of a team when things matter most.

Quitting is never an option and the end results can not be erased. But the most important thing is to finish the task at hand to secure the victory.

The Aces won the first two sets with honor, hard work and doing what needed to be done to win those sets.

First Flight knew the game wasn’t over, however, and their resiliency proved to be the driving force to it’s three set comeback, which resulted in beating the host Aces, 3-2, to win the conference match.

Hannah Meads led the Aces’ in attacks with 10, followed by Molly Cobb and Reagan Stalling with seven each. Reagan Privott and Marley Harrell had five.

Amaris Oliver led in the digging department with seven, followed by Ashley Richardson with two.

“Although we didn’t come out on top, we had a good game against First Flight. The girls really played well as a team the first three sets,” said Holmes coach Brandi Richardson. “Some communication errors ended up hurting us along with just running out of steam.

“We talked about bettering our serves before the game and they did. Along with connecting more with our shots,” shared Head Coach Brandi Richardson.

Edenton, NC
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

