Public Health

Safer opioid supply program shows improved outcomes for people at high risk of overdose

By Canadian Medical Association Journal
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Comments / 27

tim t
2d ago

thank God I never got around to shooting horse. I smoked it enough.. Man that stuff make you feel good.. Thank you Lord Jesus for setting me free from all my addictions..

Reply(1)
14
micky
3d ago

They just keep changing drugs - THAT is NOT a cure—- it’s just the government way to make money off of these people- government HATES competition their kill count is highest of ALL

Reply
14
Lisa-Marie Gleason
2d ago

if drs would not willfully leave patients in severe pain this would not be such an issue there will always be unfortunately people who make those choices but the drs willfully leave patients in severe pain

Reply(3)
15
Comments / 0

