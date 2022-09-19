ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Jessie Reyez, Alvaro Diaz and Cimafunk

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen to Canyon Cody's Alternalido Playlist

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, September 18:

Alvaro Diaz - Ramona Flowers
Radio Futura - Escuela de Calor
Dogos - Nardos
Alex Cuba ft. Cimafunk - Hablando x Hablar
Little Jesus - Duro de Matar
El mató a un policía motorizado - Ahora imagino cosas
Divino Niño - Nos Soltamos
Buscabulla - No Sabemos
Jessie Reyez - TITO'S
Bomba Estéreo & Manu Chao - Me Duele
iLe & Mon Laferte - traguito
Ghetto Kumbé - Vamo a Dale Duro (Uproot Andy Remix)
Betomonte & Monno Briceno - Óyeme
Las Cafeteras - La Llorona -
Hermanos Gutiérrez - Los Chicos Tristes

