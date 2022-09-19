Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Jessie Reyez, Alvaro Diaz and Cimafunk

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, September 18:

Alvaro Diaz - Ramona Flowers

Radio Futura - Escuela de Calor

Dogos - Nardos

Alex Cuba ft. Cimafunk - Hablando x Hablar

Little Jesus - Duro de Matar

El mató a un policía motorizado - Ahora imagino cosas

Divino Niño - Nos Soltamos

Buscabulla - No Sabemos

Jessie Reyez - TITO'S

Bomba Estéreo & Manu Chao - Me Duele

iLe & Mon Laferte - traguito

Ghetto Kumbé - Vamo a Dale Duro (Uproot Andy Remix)

Betomonte & Monno Briceno - Óyeme

Las Cafeteras - La Llorona -

Hermanos Gutiérrez - Los Chicos Tristes

