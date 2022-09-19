AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org . Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports .

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN--SEAHAWKS-49ERS SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing an injured Trey Lance and ran for another score to help the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Lance broke his right ankle on the second drive of the game, a season-ending injury for the 22-year-old who was given the keys to San Francisco’s offense this season. He was taken off the field on a cart, his injured ankle in an air cast. The Seahawks looked flat six days after their emotional, season-opening victory over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 817 words, photos.

BBO--YANKEES-BREWERS MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York, which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FBN--DOLPHINS-RAVENS BALTIMORE — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining. Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play. Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami’s offense, which the Ravens didn’t come close to stopping in the final quarter. By Noah Trister. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN--BEARS-PACKERS GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory. Green Bay bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt. Rodgers went 19 of 25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 818 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

FBC--T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK Three weeks into the season and there are still more than few teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll ranked that have a lot to prove. No. 4 Michigan is the prime example. The Wolverines have scored at least 50 in each of their first three games, but those opponents are a combined 0-9 against other FBS teams. But where it is ranked is based more on faith than accomplishments. Reality check rolls through the rankings this week, looking for mystery teams. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos by 3 a.m.

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-COMEBACKS Call it a Comeback Sunday the NFL hasn’t seen in years. The Dolphins and Cardinals made history by overcoming 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day while the Jets rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes. Two other teams almost joined the club. The Falcons fought back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit — that score sounds familiar in Atlanta — only to fall short against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals erase a 17-3 halftime deficit in Dallas but Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 850 words, photos by 3 a.m.

NOTABLE

BBO—THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge hit two more Sunday, raising his season total to 59, two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols, meanwhile, is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 a.m.

FBC--ARIZONA ST-EDWARDS FIRED TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season. By John Marshall. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKL—WNBA FINALS-ACES DYNASTY? The Las Vegas Aces are poised to win multiple championships over the next few years with core players like A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray signed to deals that will keep them in Nevada. Wilson has already won two MVPs and is just 26 years old. She also won defensive player of the year honors for the first time and helped the Aces win their first WNBA crown on Sunday. She’ll be key in helping the Aces defend their title next year. Winning back-to-back titles hasn’t been easy feat recently as no team has won consecutive WNBA championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 535 words, photos by 3 a.m.

With:— BKL--WNBA FINALS. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

GLF--FORTINET CHAMPIONSHIP NAPA, Calif. — Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship. Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches. He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 775 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrea Lee is a first-time winner on the LPGA Tour. The former No. 1 amateur bounced back from a pair of early bogeys at the Portland Classic. Lee then had five birdies on the back nine for a 66 to win by one shot over Daniela Darquea. Lee knows all about overcoming setbacks. She had to start this year on the developmental Epson Tour. And then she clawed her way back and reached the ultimate destination Sunday. Darquea finished with three straight birdies for the runner-up finish. Lee is the ninth first-time winner this year on the LPGA Tour. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GLF--LIV GOLF SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — British Open champion Cameron Smith has his first LIV Golf trophy. He also earned $4 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith wasn’t seriously challenged for much of the third and final round. He started with a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson. Peter Uihlein made a run at time. Smith shot 69 and won by three over Johnson and Uihlein. Johnson made a birdie on the last hole and his team won for the fourth consecutive time. That pushes Johnson’s earnings to over $12 million in the five LIV Golf events he has played since early June. SENT: 550 words, photos.

___

___

Monday's Time Schedule

NFL

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m

BASEBALL

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.