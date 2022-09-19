Sheriff's Office, WPD report arrests

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

Sept. 05

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1434 Bennett Rd. in Jamesville.

All other larceny was reported at 1320 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.

Simple assault and assault by point a gun was reported at 8847 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.

Sept. 06

Trespass of real property was reported at 2634 West Timberlake Blvd. in Parmele.

Larceny of firearm was reported at unknown.

Fraud/scam of internet service was reported at 2461 Claude Green Rd. in Robersonville.

Sept. 07

Forcible breaking and entering was reported at 1151 Spring Green Rd. in Robersonville.

Sept. 08

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1206 Brown Rd. in Jamesville.

Overdose was reported at 2275 Prison Camp Rd. Lot 14 in Williamston.

Sept. 11

Destruction/damage/vandalism or property was reported at 103 West Main St. in Hamilton.

Misdemeanor Larceny was reported at 1023 Mascot Ln. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

No arrest were made.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

Sept. 06

Carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported at Henderson St. and West Franklin St. in Williamston.

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 105 North Elm St. in Williamston.

Sept. 07

Common law robbery was reported at South MLK near Slade St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 803 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at West Main St. near Washington St. in Williamston.

Stalking was reported at 106 South Haughton St. in Williamston.

Sept. 08

Second degree sex offense, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and interfere with electronic monitoring was reported at 616 White St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 400 South Pearl St. in Williamston.

Possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana was reported at Andrews St. near Hyman Ave. in Williamston.

Sept. 09

Shoplifting was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Simple assault, resist, delay and obstruct was reported at Gaylord Perry Park in Williamston.

Sept. 10

Injury to personal property was reported at 103 West Blvd. Room 162 in Williamston.

Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported at 200 Willow Dr. in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 6003 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny from a merchant was reported at Food Lion in Williamston.

Sept. 11

Larceny of motor fuel was reported at Family Fare in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

Sept. 06

Tahjay Dequan Joyner was charged with carrying a concealed gun and discharging firearm in a town.

Sept. 08

Zaquan Vanton Dickens was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.

John Lee Turner was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Lamont Green was charged with sex offense second degree.

Rickey Hardy was charged with Second degree sex offense, assault inflicting serious injury and interfere with electronic monitoring.

Zaquan Vanton Dickens was charged with hit and run.

Sept. 09

Willis Gordan Neely was charged with stalking.

Thomas Ray Murray was charged with shoplifting.

Jeremiah Smith was charged with simple assault and resist, delay and obstruct.