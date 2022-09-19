ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Sheriff's Office, WPD report arrests

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptc7r_0i12GmjC00

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

Sept. 05

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1434 Bennett Rd. in Jamesville.

All other larceny was reported at 1320 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.

Simple assault and assault by point a gun was reported at 8847 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.

Sept. 06

Trespass of real property was reported at 2634 West Timberlake Blvd. in Parmele.

Larceny of firearm was reported at unknown.

Fraud/scam of internet service was reported at 2461 Claude Green Rd. in Robersonville.

Sept. 07

Forcible breaking and entering was reported at 1151 Spring Green Rd. in Robersonville.

Sept. 08

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1206 Brown Rd. in Jamesville.

Overdose was reported at 2275 Prison Camp Rd. Lot 14 in Williamston.

Sept. 11

Destruction/damage/vandalism or property was reported at 103 West Main St. in Hamilton.

Misdemeanor Larceny was reported at 1023 Mascot Ln. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

No arrest were made.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

Sept. 06

Carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported at Henderson St. and West Franklin St. in Williamston.

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 105 North Elm St. in Williamston.

Sept. 07

Common law robbery was reported at South MLK near Slade St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 803 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at West Main St. near Washington St. in Williamston.

Stalking was reported at 106 South Haughton St. in Williamston.

Sept. 08

Second degree sex offense, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and interfere with electronic monitoring was reported at 616 White St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 400 South Pearl St. in Williamston.

Possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana was reported at Andrews St. near Hyman Ave. in Williamston.

Sept. 09

Shoplifting was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Simple assault, resist, delay and obstruct was reported at Gaylord Perry Park in Williamston.

Sept. 10

Injury to personal property was reported at 103 West Blvd. Room 162 in Williamston.

Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported at 200 Willow Dr. in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 6003 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny from a merchant was reported at Food Lion in Williamston.

Sept. 11

Larceny of motor fuel was reported at Family Fare in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

Sept. 06

Tahjay Dequan Joyner was charged with carrying a concealed gun and discharging firearm in a town.

Sept. 08

Zaquan Vanton Dickens was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.

John Lee Turner was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Lamont Green was charged with sex offense second degree.

Rickey Hardy was charged with Second degree sex offense, assault inflicting serious injury and interfere with electronic monitoring.

Zaquan Vanton Dickens was charged with hit and run.

Sept. 09

Willis Gordan Neely was charged with stalking.

Thomas Ray Murray was charged with shoplifting.

Jeremiah Smith was charged with simple assault and resist, delay and obstruct.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
AYDEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamesville, NC
County
Martin County, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
City
Williamston, NC
Martin County, NC
Crime & Safety
Williamston, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Vandalism#Stalking#Shoplifting#Mascot#Wpd#1320 Mill Inn Rd#Henderson St
rrspin.com

RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop

A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
WITN

WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Cellmate, neighbor testify in Gizzi murder trial

NEW BERN, Craven County — The state called more people to testify in the James Gizzi murder trial, including his cellmate and neighbor. Gizzi is accused of murdering his grandmother and setting her house on fire. The trial is in its fifth day at the Craven County Courthouse in...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WITN

Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greene County getting $50 million for new high school

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017. Ticket sales […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
443
Followers
565
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy