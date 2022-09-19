Read full article on original website
Related
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
Santa Monica Daily Press
How, when and where to get your new COVID-19 booster in Santa Monica
In the weeks since LA County reached the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread, good news continues to roll in. Graphs tracking test positivity, deaths and hospitalizations all resemble ski slopes dropping off following the summer peak. President Biden recently remarked in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was “over” (a subject of heated debate from health experts).
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have Orange County Supervisors Reignited the Debate Over Renaming John Wayne Airport?
An effort by Orange County supervisors to come up with new logos for John Wayne Airport has seemingly reignited the long simmering debate over Wayne, his views on race and whether he’s still the right fit for a local airport in an increasingly diverse metropolitan county. Last week, a...
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Final Draft Housing Element on track for approval
At long last, Santa Monica’s housing element is set to reach final approval. The latest update on the months-long saga came out earlier this month, after the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), wrote a letter to Santa Monica’s planning manager on Sept. 6 stating that the revised draft would be in compliance with state regulations.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles
A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
foxla.com
Worker stabbed at LA County hospital
A hospital staff has been rushed to a different hospital after being stabbed during work. The attacker is still on the run.
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Supervisor Joins Call to Court to Stop Sheriff Search
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl took legal action Monday to stop the Sheriff’s Department from examining items seized by deputies last week and return the items, and in a new motion argued the search warrant Sheriff deputies used to enter her home and office was likely unlawful. “It...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Sheriff loses control of investigation into Shelia Kuehl
California’s attorney general on Tuesday took over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he was assuming all responsibility for the investigation into contracts awarded to a nonprofit...
KTLA.com
Athletic trainer at Lake Balboa high school arrested for inappropriately touching minors: LAPD
An athletic and physical trainer at Birmingham Community Charter High School has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student, the Los Angeles Police Department said, and police believe there are other victims. Police were called to the school on Tuesday when the minor reported they had been inappropriately touched by...
