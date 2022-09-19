ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Monica Daily Press

How, when and where to get your new COVID-19 booster in Santa Monica

In the weeks since LA County reached the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread, good news continues to roll in. Graphs tracking test positivity, deaths and hospitalizations all resemble ski slopes dropping off following the summer peak. President Biden recently remarked in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was “over” (a subject of heated debate from health experts).
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Final Draft Housing Element on track for approval

At long last, Santa Monica’s housing element is set to reach final approval. The latest update on the months-long saga came out earlier this month, after the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), wrote a letter to Santa Monica’s planning manager on Sept. 6 stating that the revised draft would be in compliance with state regulations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles

A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Santa Monica Daily Press

Sheriff loses control of investigation into Shelia Kuehl

California’s attorney general on Tuesday took over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he was assuming all responsibility for the investigation into contracts awarded to a nonprofit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

