A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank of America Raised Over $1 Million To Benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Over 5,000 athletes participated in the 37th Annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented by Bank of America this weekend. The iconic event, bringing together athletes, celebrities, and Fortune 500 Corporations, took place on the shores of Zuma Beach for one common goal – to raise awareness and provide key funds for Pediatric Cancer Research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 2XU Malibu Triathlon raised more than $1 million to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program which is focused on curing and preventing life-threatening forms of childhood cancer.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
Santa Clarita Radio
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
nypressnews.com
PuppetMaster 213 keeps Los Angeles fans happy with El Triste
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When Cain Carias performs, his audience is mesmorized by the gentle movements and emotions he brings to his puppets. Performing as Puppet Master213, Carias created a puppet he named El Triste, which translates to The Sad One. The name, he said, was meant to represent...
theeastsiderla.com
A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno
El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pasadena, CA 2022
Finding the best restaurants in a different town isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Like anything else, there are some eateries that are better than others. That statement could never be more true where sushi is concerned. When prepared properly, it can easily be some of the best food you’ve ever eaten. Even those who are staunchly against trying it become converts once they sink their teeth into some sushi made by someone who knows how to do it right.
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
Eater
From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All
The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Los Angeles, California
Traveling to Southern California and have an extra day or two? Embark upon an unforgettable adventure to explore the best day trips from Los Angeles, CA! Within a short drive from the bustling city, travelers can enjoy pristine beaches, historic towns, and rugged mountain ranges, perfect for exploring and connecting with nature to balance out the wonderfully chaotic energy of Los Angeles.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Malibu, CA — 15 Top Places!
Malibu is a world-famous beach city in Los Angeles, California. It is the perfect place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily life as you enjoy an oceanfront culinary adventure. This beachfront metropolis is home to various brunch eateries, offering the ideal backdrop for a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
How, when and where to get your new COVID-19 booster in Santa Monica
In the weeks since LA County reached the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread, good news continues to roll in. Graphs tracking test positivity, deaths and hospitalizations all resemble ski slopes dropping off following the summer peak. President Biden recently remarked in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was “over” (a subject of heated debate from health experts).
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals allow customers to get a slice of the pie
National Pepperoni Pizza Day has made its grand return and restaurants across the Southland are offering deals so everyone can get a piece of the pie. Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen The Los Angeles-based pizzeria is giving out free small pepperoni pizzas for walk-in customers only. This offer is only valid from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the […]
