Santa Monica, CA

KTLA

This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp

In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Santa Monica Daily Press

2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank of America Raised Over $1 Million To Benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Over 5,000 athletes participated in the 37th Annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented by Bank of America this weekend. The iconic event, bringing together athletes, celebrities, and Fortune 500 Corporations, took place on the shores of Zuma Beach for one common goal – to raise awareness and provide key funds for Pediatric Cancer Research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 2XU Malibu Triathlon raised more than $1 million to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program which is focused on curing and preventing life-threatening forms of childhood cancer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Person
Tyra Banks
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

PuppetMaster 213 keeps Los Angeles fans happy with El Triste

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When Cain Carias performs, his audience is mesmorized by the gentle movements and emotions he brings to his puppets. Performing as Puppet Master213, Carias created a puppet he named El Triste, which translates to The Sad One. The name, he said, was meant to represent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno

El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
ALHAMBRA, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pasadena, CA 2022

Finding the best restaurants in a different town isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Like anything else, there are some eateries that are better than others. That statement could never be more true where sushi is concerned. When prepared properly, it can easily be some of the best food you’ve ever eaten. Even those who are staunchly against trying it become converts once they sink their teeth into some sushi made by someone who knows how to do it right.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Eater

From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All

The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
CULVER CITY, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Los Angeles, California

Traveling to Southern California and have an extra day or two? Embark upon an unforgettable adventure to explore the best day trips from Los Angeles, CA! Within a short drive from the bustling city, travelers can enjoy pristine beaches, historic towns, and rugged mountain ranges, perfect for exploring and connecting with nature to balance out the wonderfully chaotic energy of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Malibu, CA — 15 Top Places!

Malibu is a world-famous beach city in Los Angeles, California. It is the perfect place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily life as you enjoy an oceanfront culinary adventure. This beachfront metropolis is home to various brunch eateries, offering the ideal backdrop for a...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

How, when and where to get your new COVID-19 booster in Santa Monica

In the weeks since LA County reached the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread, good news continues to roll in. Graphs tracking test positivity, deaths and hospitalizations all resemble ski slopes dropping off following the summer peak. President Biden recently remarked in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was “over” (a subject of heated debate from health experts).
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals allow customers to get a slice of the pie

National Pepperoni Pizza Day has made its grand return and restaurants across the Southland are offering deals so everyone can get a piece of the pie. Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen The Los Angeles-based pizzeria is giving out free small pepperoni pizzas for walk-in customers only. This offer is only valid from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the […]

