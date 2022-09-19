Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank of America Raised Over $1 Million To Benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Over 5,000 athletes participated in the 37th Annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented by Bank of America this weekend. The iconic event, bringing together athletes, celebrities, and Fortune 500 Corporations, took place on the shores of Zuma Beach for one common goal – to raise awareness and provide key funds for Pediatric Cancer Research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 2XU Malibu Triathlon raised more than $1 million to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program which is focused on curing and preventing life-threatening forms of childhood cancer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica College’s Fall 2022 Communication, Media & Design Series Begins September 19
Santa Monica College (SMC) opens its Fall 2022 Communication, Media & Design Series with a line-up of industry professionals who will talk about their work experiences and offer advice. The series starts September 19 with a presentation by Acme Filmworks founder Ron Diamond about his renowned annual spectacular, “Animation Show of Shows.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
Final Draft Housing Element on track for approval
At long last, Santa Monica’s housing element is set to reach final approval. The latest update on the months-long saga came out earlier this month, after the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), wrote a letter to Santa Monica’s planning manager on Sept. 6 stating that the revised draft would be in compliance with state regulations.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC to Host “The World is Messed Up, You are Fine,” a Live Virtual Event with Researcher and Health and Fitness Professional Ragen Chastain Sept. 27
Santa Monica College (SMC) will host renowned researcher and health and fitness professional Ragen Chastain in “The World is Messed Up, You are Fine,” an interactive talk that examines the popular culture messages about beauty, the body, and health. Her talk will explore the sources of these messages, the surprising effects they can have, and steps that can help fight back against them and improve the world. The presentation includes an audience Q&A.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Student fight sends one to hospital
A high school student was transported to a local hospital on Monday with cuts and abrasions following a fight that occurred in the alley behind Santa Monica High School. According to SMPD, officers are still looking for the suspects in the altercation which was videotaped by witnesses and students. The...
Santa Monica Daily Press
How, when and where to get your new COVID-19 booster in Santa Monica
In the weeks since LA County reached the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread, good news continues to roll in. Graphs tracking test positivity, deaths and hospitalizations all resemble ski slopes dropping off following the summer peak. President Biden recently remarked in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was “over” (a subject of heated debate from health experts).
Santa Monica Daily Press
Beach volleyball camp brings Olympic gold medalists to Santa Monica
Santa Monica beach volleyball courts will be extra busy during the weeks of October 10-23. Former Olympians Phil Dalhausser and April Ross will be coming to Santa Monica to lead a series of training sessions for teenagers and adults. This will be the inaugural session of ‘Phil and April’s Beach...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A lot has happened in the world since the year 1922. As a country, we’ve participated in two World Wars, we’ve witnessed the fall of the U.S.S.R, and we will never forget the terrorist attacks of September 11th. Closer to home in the greater Los Angeles area, Mickey Mouse came to be, the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to L.A., and most recently, the Rams won the Super Bowl.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMMUSD announces partnership with The Aerospace Corporation
A new partnership between SMMUSD and The Aerospace Corporation will provide teachers and students more opportunities to get hands-on, real-world experience in the fields of engineering and physics. The partnership, which was announced last week will allow teachers to participate in “externships” with the corporation, which has a research and development center in El Segundo.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Voter registration day
Election: The Santa Monica City Clerk’s office held a registration clinic outside City Hall on Tuesday to help unregistered residents sign up to vote in the November election. To check your status, visit https://www.lavote.gov/vrstatus.
Santa Monica Daily Press
A California Ocean Corps could shore up coastline when disasters strike
In October 2021, the Orange County coastline suffered a catastrophic oil spill, damaging the coast and its wildlife and prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. More than 25,000 gallons of crude oil were released into the ocean. Beaches and harbors throughout the region were closed, harming the local ecology and economy that depend on tourism. For the second time since its opening in 1984, the Huntington Beach Wetlands endured an oil spill affecting more than 90 species of shorebirds that rely on its rare feeding and resting grounds.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu fire season outlook shows potential for high-risk days through December
October through December, the three months where wind is up and moisture is down, have the strongest correlation with high risk fire days in the Santa Monica Mountains, according to a recent report from LA County Assistant Fire Chief Drew Smith. The turning of the seasons from summer into fall...
Santa Monica Daily Press
No on GS
Santa Monica ballot measure GS is expected to crush funding for Santa Monica schools and police. GS has a loophole to let big business avoid its tax. And won’t adjust for inflation, so eventually even modest condo owners will be hit. So much for taxing the rich. GS will...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: accidental vandalism
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to 20th and Colorado for a vandalism report. The victim stated that a suspect, later identified as Michael Podway punched his car and broke the side mirror. The victim claimed the suspect was angered that he’d honked his horn at him for impeding traffic. Officers located Podway nearby who stated that his backpack accidentally hit the victim’s side mirror. Podway was issued a citation for vandalism.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Sheriff loses control of investigation into Shelia Kuehl
California’s attorney general on Tuesday took over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he was assuming all responsibility for the investigation into contracts awarded to a nonprofit...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Test data suggests students weathered COVID-19 shutdowns better than expected
Amid national concern regarding loss of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) is reporting the pandemic and transition to online learning had little to no effect on student performance outcomes based on standardized test results. District wide data from the California Assessment of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime Watch: Animal Cruelty
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers observed a male, later identified as Terrence Graham, of San Francisco, strike his dog in the mouth multiple times. The suspect matched the description from an earlier report of an individual kicking a dog. At the time of the first call, officers responded and were unable to locate the suspect. Animal Control Officers responded to the second incident and assisted with assessing the dog. The dog was transported to a local animal hospital for evaluation. Graham was arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for animal cruelty.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Transparent Democracy
The League of Women Voters of Santa Monica held its annual fall kick-off this past weekend. Our honored guest was Denise Anderson-Warren, City Clerk and election official for the City of Santa Monica. Among other subjects, we discussed the public’s role in watchdogging campaign finance and election law irregularities.
