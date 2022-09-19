Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers observed a male, later identified as Terrence Graham, of San Francisco, strike his dog in the mouth multiple times. The suspect matched the description from an earlier report of an individual kicking a dog. At the time of the first call, officers responded and were unable to locate the suspect. Animal Control Officers responded to the second incident and assisted with assessing the dog. The dog was transported to a local animal hospital for evaluation. Graham was arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for animal cruelty.

