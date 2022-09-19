Read full article on original website
Related
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
Trump's answer to growing legal woes and shrinking support? QAnonsense, of course.
With his popularity waning and legal woes expanding by the day, Donald Trump is growing desperate and courting QAnon conspiracy theorists.
Comments / 0