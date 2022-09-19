2022 has been a mixed bag for Brad Pitt. He scored a notable box office hit with the action-comedy Bullet Train while still fighting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over numerous issues, including the ongoing winery drama. Amid everything, Pitt found another creative outlet: sculpting. After keeping his work under wraps, the Oscar winner made his fine arts debut and talked about being inspired by what he’s gotten wrong in past relationships.

