bouldercityreview.com
Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD
Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
Federal judge strikes down federal school mask and vaccine mandate for Head Start program
A federal judge in Louisiana on Wednesday struck down a federal school mask and vaccine mandate. U.S. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty in Lafeyette, Louisiana ruled that the federal government cannot push a COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandate for Head Start program teachers, staff, and volunteers as well as all students and adults.
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
Oklahoma Aerospace Company Says It Hasn’t Filled High-Earning Openings
Aerospace is vital to Oklahoma's economy and brings thousands of jobs but hiring people to maintain the industry has been more difficult than expected. Right now, one Oklahoma aerospace company said it has over 100 high-paying jobs. The downside is they cannot find Oklahomans to fill these positions. "I am...
Air Force Academy diversity training tells cadets to use words that 'include all genders,' drop 'mom and dad'
EXCLUSIVE: A diversity and inclusion training by the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado instructs cadets to use words that "include all genders" and to refrain from saying things like "mom" and "dad." The slide presentation titled, "Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we...
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
Gavin Newsom says people left California because of Trump’s visa policies
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently blamed a mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State on former President Trump’s visa policies. The comments came during a talk Newsom gave earlier this month at the Code 2022 conference, videos of which were posted on YouTube Friday. The Democratic governor touted...
With Biden 2024 in doubt, San Francisco voters deliver blunt assessment of Gavin Newsom's presidential future
SAN FRANCISCO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden does not run for a second term, some Bay Area voters told Fox News. "I think it's great," Susan, a San Francisco resident, said of a Newsom presidential bid. "I think he's a great governor, and I think he could be an incredible president."
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Biden approves Puerto Rico disaster declaration after devastating Hurricane Fiona impact
President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona. The declaration orders federal aid to assist recovery efforts in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power, water or shelter. The funds also supplement local emergency services that are looking to provide temporary shelter for those displaced by the major storm.
KDVR.com
Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration
The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
deseret.com
Bill on same-sex marriage needs a ‘Utah compromise’. Romney is leading the way
Editor’s note: This article is part of an ongoing Deseret News series curating diverse opinions and responses to the Respect for Marriage Act. Read Robert P. George’s response here. In 2015, Utah surprised the nation with a compromise on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom that has since become...
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
Idaho Man Who Admitted to Being Member of White Supremacist Group Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime, False Statements After Assaulting Man in Bar Because of his Race
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Idaho man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of a man at a bar in Lynnwood, WA which occurred solely because of the victims actual and perceived race. The incident occurred in December 2018. In his plea...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
New York AG Trump lawsuit a 'political hit job' driven by left's desire to 'punish' him: Bill Barr
Former Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed the lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general against former President Donald Trump and his children as a "political hit job," telling Fox News it is yet another symptom of "Trump derangement syndrome" and the left's desire to "punish" Trump. "It’s hard for...
Texas farmer living near border shows footage of migrants running onto his property, breaking into homes.mp4
Texas farmer living near border shows footage of migrants running onto his property, breaking into homes.mp4.
2024 Watch: Pence returning to Iowa to headline Republican dinner
FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Mike Pence will head back to Iowa next week, he’ll be the featured speaker at a prominent Republican family’s annual gathering. Pence’s trip to Iowa will mark his second visit in a month to the state that for a half century has kicked off the presidential nominating calendar, another potential signal that the former vice president is moving towards launching a 2024 White House campaign.
