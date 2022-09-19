Nicolas Cage has made a habit out of starring in crazy movies that don’t always make it to the theater over the past several years, and while some are kind of fun, a good number of them make people cock their heads and wonder what the whole point was. In a very big way, Prisoners of the Ghostland is a big mashup of genres that are meant to come together in a post-apocalyptic manner that could work if things didn’t feel so disjointed. But at the same time, the Mad Max feel of it is something that a lot of people might still like since it’s not as by the numbers as some movies, and it does jump around a bit. Of course, that might confuse and irritate some folks while it could very easily arouse the interest of others. This story is intriguing to be fair, but it still comes off as tough to reconcile with any one genre. But that could be why it’s interesting enough to watch.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO