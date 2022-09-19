Column: God makes promises to us — promises that he keeps

The young years of parenting are full of “grunt work.”

Endless menial tasks, little sleep, heavy lifting, bulky stuff to travel with and constant resetting of rooms and bags and beds. Meal times and bed times can be explosive and it’s noisy, really noisy.

The upside of this chaos? Most of your kids’ troubles are within your realm of influence, meaning, you can fix it all! What great joy to hear them say, “Thank you, Mommy,” when you perform yet another “miracle” for them by tying a shoe, finding a toy or cleaning a mess.

But then, little by little, the grunt work starts to dissipate, and in its place settles a deeper, “gut work.”

Prayers are longer, conversations are loaded with landmines, questions are tougher and suddenly, there are fewer things that you can influence or change for them.

Now, you’re in the passenger seat, just praying you laid enough foundation that they’ll want to ask you for directions every now and then to “keep it between the ditches,” as my dad would say.

For our family, we’ve seen this switch begin at around five years old. Our Jude is 5 now, and recently, he encountered the first situation that we couldn’t just fix for him and make it all go away.

It’s so important that we, as parents, recognize this shift and ask the Lord what’s within our influence and what isn’t. I feel the temptation often to be what’s called a “lawnmower parent.” This parent walks in front of their child, mowing down every potential difficulty and clearing the path. This is also the recipe for making weak kids, weak adults and weak disciples.

As I eagerly put Jude’s little situation in God’s hands, and trusted Him to handle it, I still struggled, wishing I could just wave a wand and erase the challenge. But I know my God and I know what He’s capable of doing within and for my child.

And He did…

As we ended a special worship service at church, I saw Jude crying on the front row. When I came to him, he shared with his cracking little voice, “I think that last song made me sad.” I said, “Oh, buddy. No, I think that’s Jesus touching your heart. Would you like me to pray for you?”

He nodded and hugged me; I prayed silently. And suddenly, he got heavier and heavier until I laid him on the floor. The presence of God was so strong on him and he laid for about 10 minutes just being ministered to by the Holy Spirit.

I watched as God reached right to that part of my kid that I couldn’t, and a braver, stronger, more peaceful kid stood up from that place. The Lord did a work I could’ve never done myself, no matter what amount of finagling I did. I stood amazed.

A week later, I was even more astonished as I opened my Bible and read a promise from the Lord in Isaiah 54:13 that I’d highlighted Oct. 31, 2009, before I’d even gone on my first date: “All your sons will be taught by the Lord, and great will be their peace.”

God teaches my boys the things I can’t.

I had no knowledge that I’d have even one son, but God knew I’d have three. And He knew He’d care for them better than I’d ever hope to.

You can trust Him, today. With your life, your children’s lives, your money, job, and heart. He is worthy of all our obedience and confidence.