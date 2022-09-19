Read full article on original website
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospitalized During Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary neck injury on Monday night when the team was taking on the Tennessee Titans. Right before halftime, Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks when he was hit by teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson's neck was bent backward when he was hit by Edmunds, leading him to remain on the turf for about a minute before an ambulance was called onto the field, per CBS Sports.
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3 picks...
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? The relationship between Browns RB and Broncos pass rusher
As the NFL's slogan says, "football is family." When the Broncos and Browns meet on "Thursday Night Football," that will actually turn out to be the case on a literal basis. Nick Chubb, star Browns running back, and Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb are two of the best at their respective positions across all of the NFL. They're also related, and part of a pretty culturally significant southern family.
Titans’ Taylor Lewan Carted off Field With Injury Against Bills
Tennessee’s ninth-year pro left ‘Monday Night Football’ after the Titans’ first offensive play from scrimmage.
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts fall in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings?
First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and the Tennessee Titans (0-2) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Raiders vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Raiders feel urgency to improve, get 1st win
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have played two fantastic halves of football. They just haven’t been able to put together four good quarters in the same game. Following their 24-19 loss at Los Angeles, in which they outscored the Chargers 16-7 in the second half, the Raiders squandered a 20-0 halftime lead and lost to Arizona 29-23 in overtime this past Sunday.
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list
The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
'GMFB' previews Week 2 'MNF' doubleheader
The "GMFB" previews the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3
The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First," and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.
3 keys for Bears offense vs. Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face the Houston Texans (0-1-1) at home for week three. Chicago is coming off a demoralizing loss to Green Bay and growing concerns from fans and media about their ability to throw the ball. Former Bears coach Lovie Smith leads a winless Texans team into...
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Texans-Bears, pick
The AFC South meets the NFC North in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Houston Texans head north to square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Texans enter this matchup after a low-scoring affair with the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after a spirited 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been tough, but the offense has been unable to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. If Davis Mills can continue to learn on the job and put something together, this team can surprise some people.
Could The Colts Already Be Looking at a Must Win Next Week?
The 2022 NFL season is just two weeks old and the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a hole. Can they find a way to win before it is too late or is the bad luck just getting started?. There is good news and bad news. The good news is the...
