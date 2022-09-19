Read full article on original website
Roscoe Charles
2d ago
heavenly father please comfort his family and loved ones and take his spirit to be with you in paradise, I ask in Jesus name Amen.
Reply
3
Luis 141
3d ago
happy ending is they arrested this little punk Good job OPD 👍👍👍
Reply(1)
10
Related
vidanewspaper.com
Attempted Murder Woman Suspect Arrested￼
On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Lemonwood Park, located at 2055 San Mateo Place. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, a 75-year-old Oxnard resident, was transported by a private party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Evidence of the assault was located in Lemonwood Park. Witnesses described the attacker as a white or Hispanic female in her mid 20’s.
kclu.org
Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park
There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
foxla.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Carson business prompts homicide investigation
CARSON, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead stabbed to death inside his workplace in Carson with apparent stab wounds. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as 49-year-old Xiaoyi Wang of Gardena. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's...
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two injured
LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
foxla.com
Video: Armed robber holds up Pico-Union convenience store
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area. LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked...
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Man found dead inside Carson business
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside the business where he worked. Deputies with LASD’s Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Blvd. regarding a person down, medical rescue call around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies...
foxla.com
Redondo Beach teen dragged by hit-and-run driver; family wants answers
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Fifteen-year-old LeBron was riding home on the bicycle he had just saved up to purchase this summer. He was wearing his helmet, and being careful, since it was nighttime. On the corner of Rindge and Marshallfield lanes in Redondo Beach, he slowed for the stop sign and started to cross when a truck ran the stop sign, hitting him squarely, and trapping him and his bike under the front bumper.
foxla.com
South LA police pursuit ends in 3-car crash
LOS ANGELES - Another police pursuit ended in a crash, this time it was a three-car wreck that injured at least one person. It's the latest in a series of recent accidents involving police chases. One of the goals of the Los Angeles Police Department is to deescalate these potentially...
Central Coast man accused of setting dad on fire is incompetent to stand trial, judge rules
Joseph Garcia faces charges of murder and animal cruelty after a dispute that allegedly ended with his father and a family dog on fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life
The Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another along Highway 154 in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. The post Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Police pursue carjacking suspect through LA
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a carcjacking suspect. The driver has run through red lights to evade officers.
2urbangirls.com
Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
foxla.com
Driver in custody after police chase in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pursuit suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase in South Los Angeles. The suspect, believed to be armed with a gun, was wanted for carjacking. SkyFOX overhead caught the suspect driving on the 105 and 110 freeways. The driver eventually exited the freeway and drove on residential streets in South LA.
Man shot and killed during robbery in Encino, LAPD says; 2 suspects sought
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery in a quiet Encino neighborhood Monday morning.
foxla.com
Police chase: Suspect on the run after high speed pursuit through Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after deputies had been following the driver in the Huntington Park area. The driver had gotten stuck in traffic several times early in the chase, limiting their speed.
Comments / 6