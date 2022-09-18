Read full article on original website
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
BBC
Killer who stabbed neighbour over bike noise jailed
A man found guilty of murdering his neighbour because of the noise of his motorbike has been jailed for life. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 14 April last year. A three-week trial heard Crosbie had become angry...
BBC
Nigel Malt: Lauren Malt's father jailed for life for her murder in West Winch
A father who murdered his daughter by twice running over her with his car has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Nigel Malt, 45, of King's Lynn in Norfolk, knocked over 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside the home she shared with her mother and siblings in nearby West Winch in January.
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
María Belén Bernal: Ecuadorian authorities find body of missing lawyer
Ecuador's president has said a body found by authorities is that of a young female lawyer who went missing after visiting a police training school. He named the woman as María Belén Bernal, 34, who vanished 10 days ago after going to see her husband at the facility in the capital Quito.
BBC
Man jailed over Liverpool nursing home drugs factory
A man arrested after a former nursing home was turned into a drugs factory has been jailed for seven years. Mark Quinn was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for his role in smuggling millions of pounds of amphetamine from the factory in Liverpool to Scotland. The 58-year-old was...
BBC
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
BBC
Warning over fake police officer phone scam
A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
BBC
Harrogate: Two men jailed over 'brutal' killing
Two men who filmed the "shocking and brutal" killing of a man in Harrogate have been jailed. The body of Gracijus Balciauskas, 41, was found wrapped in a rug at a property in Mayfield Grove on 20 December 2021. At Leeds Crown Court Vitalijus Koreiva, 37, was sentenced to life...
BBC
Chris Kaba shooting: Grieving family to take a step back
The family of Chris Kaba, an unarmed black man shot dead by a police officer in south London, are to withdraw from the public eye for the time being. Mr Kaba, 24, was shot following a car pursuit that ended in Streatham on the night of 5 September. On Wednesday,...
BBC
Pedestrian killed by car was 'one in a million'
A pedestrian who was killed when she was hit by a car was a "one-in-a-million woman", her family have said. Catherine Bradford, 52, was struck by an MG in High Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 17:50 BST on Monday. A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Council boss 'harassed' neighbours after hot tub row
A deputy council leader "intimidated" his neighbours after they called police to report he was "holding meetings from his hot tub" during the first Covid lockdown, a court heard. Thomas Hollis, 28, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, is charged with two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham...
BBC
Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity. The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September. Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow...
BBC
Hampshire brothers with rare fatal disorder call for more research
Four brothers who all have a rare and potentially fatal disorder have called for more research into its treatment. Luke, Daniel, Nathan and Joshua Hartley, from Romsey in Hampshire, were diagnosed with X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (XLP) in 2003 when they were children. By 2008, the brothers had all undergone successful...
BBC
Anthony Walker murder: Race attack killer to be freed from jail
A man jailed for the racially-motivated murder of a teenager is to be released from jail after a recommendation by the Parole Board. Michael Barton was 17 when he was given a life sentence for his part in the killing of 18-year-old Anthony Walker in a park in Merseyside in 2005.
BBC
Harrogate: Father and sons unearth Wars of the Roses treasure
Items from a medieval soldier's treasure trove found by a family of metal detectorists in North Yorkshire are set to be auctioned. Jeff Warden, 65, and sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, came across the treasure in a field near Harrogate, in 2020. Nigel Mills, from Noonans auctioneers, said it...
BBC
Lincolnshire Wildlife Park: Nigel the puma recovering after amputation
A wildlife park's resident puma is recovering after having a leg amputated. Nigel, who is one of the star attractions at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, near Boston, needed the operation after developing arthritis. Steve Nichols, park chief executive, said the surgery had gone well, and Nigel had already had "a...
BBC
Monarchy protest incident to be reviewed
At least one incident during protests following the death of the Queen in Scotland is to be reviewed, the justice secretary has confirmed. Police Scotland has faced criticism over arrests during events in Edinburgh to commemorate the late monarch. Keith Brown was asked at Holyrood whether the force's response was...
