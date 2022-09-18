ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog

Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer who stabbed neighbour over bike noise jailed

A man found guilty of murdering his neighbour because of the noise of his motorbike has been jailed for life. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 14 April last year. A three-week trial heard Crosbie had become angry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Marriot Hotel#Police Scotland
BBC

Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says

Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Man jailed over Liverpool nursing home drugs factory

A man arrested after a former nursing home was turned into a drugs factory has been jailed for seven years. Mark Quinn was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for his role in smuggling millions of pounds of amphetamine from the factory in Liverpool to Scotland. The 58-year-old was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
BBC

Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears

A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Warning over fake police officer phone scam

A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harrogate: Two men jailed over 'brutal' killing

Two men who filmed the "shocking and brutal" killing of a man in Harrogate have been jailed. The body of Gracijus Balciauskas, 41, was found wrapped in a rug at a property in Mayfield Grove on 20 December 2021. At Leeds Crown Court Vitalijus Koreiva, 37, was sentenced to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chris Kaba shooting: Grieving family to take a step back

The family of Chris Kaba, an unarmed black man shot dead by a police officer in south London, are to withdraw from the public eye for the time being. Mr Kaba, 24, was shot following a car pursuit that ended in Streatham on the night of 5 September. On Wednesday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pedestrian killed by car was 'one in a million'

A pedestrian who was killed when she was hit by a car was a "one-in-a-million woman", her family have said. C﻿atherine Bradford, 52, was struck by an MG in High Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 17:50 BST on Monday. A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Council boss 'harassed' neighbours after hot tub row

A deputy council leader "intimidated" his neighbours after they called police to report he was "holding meetings from his hot tub" during the first Covid lockdown, a court heard. Thomas Hollis, 28, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, is charged with two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown

Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity. The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September. Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hampshire brothers with rare fatal disorder call for more research

Four brothers who all have a rare and potentially fatal disorder have called for more research into its treatment. Luke, Daniel, Nathan and Joshua Hartley, from Romsey in Hampshire, were diagnosed with X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (XLP) in 2003 when they were children. By 2008, the brothers had all undergone successful...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Anthony Walker murder: Race attack killer to be freed from jail

A man jailed for the racially-motivated murder of a teenager is to be released from jail after a recommendation by the Parole Board. Michael Barton was 17 when he was given a life sentence for his part in the killing of 18-year-old Anthony Walker in a park in Merseyside in 2005.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harrogate: Father and sons unearth Wars of the Roses treasure

Items from a medieval soldier's treasure trove found by a family of metal detectorists in North Yorkshire are set to be auctioned. Jeff Warden, 65, and sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, came across the treasure in a field near Harrogate, in 2020. Nigel Mills, from Noonans auctioneers, said it...
U.K.
BBC

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park: Nigel the puma recovering after amputation

A wildlife park's resident puma is recovering after having a leg amputated. Nigel, who is one of the star attractions at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, near Boston, needed the operation after developing arthritis. Steve Nichols, park chief executive, said the surgery had gone well, and Nigel had already had "a...
ANIMALS
BBC

Monarchy protest incident to be reviewed

At least one incident during protests following the death of the Queen in Scotland is to be reviewed, the justice secretary has confirmed. Police Scotland has faced criticism over arrests during events in Edinburgh to commemorate the late monarch. Keith Brown was asked at Holyrood whether the force's response was...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy