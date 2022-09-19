ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
