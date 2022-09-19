Read full article on original website
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like
A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
nationalinterest.org
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
The US has sent hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts to Ukraine, but there have been few glimpses of the 'kamikaze' drones in action
Ukraine has received thousands of drones from the US to help fight Russian forces. Among them are hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts, a drone developed by the US to attack targets. Little is known about the Phoenix Ghost, and there have been few glimpses of it in Ukraine. US military aid...
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine
Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing
The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
