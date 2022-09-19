Read full article on original website
Peter wise one
3d ago
write a long complaint letter to nonlistening senile Biden as to why you had to close your business get a good lawyer and sue the Biden administration alone with Harris with buden
Reply(2)
16
Aileen Shulde
3d ago
Yet the snobs in Martha’s Vineyard only tolerated them for less than 2 days. More need to sent there. And made to stay.
Reply
20
guest
3d ago
Sad...it takes a lot of pride and joy to build your own business and be independent.... broke their spirit!
Reply
19
Related
KWTX
DPS troopers working Operation Lonestar disrupt human smuggling attempt, arrest truck driver
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers disrupted a human smuggling attempt in Val Verde County this week. DPS said the driver of an 18-wheeler was pulled over and asked to exit the tractor trailer. When asked what he was transporting, the driver repeatedly said the...
More than $113,000 in heroin seized in Eagle Pass
EAGLE PASS, Texas — More than $113,000 in heroin was found inside a Dodge truck trailer, authorities in Eagle Pass said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers at the Camino Real International Bridge seized the heroin. “Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Father of Uvalde victim immortalizes shooting with chilling tattoo
The body art references an editor's note attached to a video published by the Austin American-Stateman of law enforcement's response to the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
A disabled veteran has waited eight years for a $1 million settlement from the Air Force
Correction, Sept. 21, 2022: An earlier version of a headline on this article said David P. Bighia was illegally fired by the Air Force. The Air Force did not fire him, officials rescinded a job offer. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed...
texasstandard.org
Fact check: Is Abbott right that raising age for AR purchases is unconstitutional?
Amid calls for a special legislative session after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not changed his stance on gun laws or on calling a special session. Uvalde community members have called on officials to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to...
KSAT 12
Times of trouble remind us Texas open government laws are here for everyone
Across the state, Texans are keeping a closer eye on their government. They’re asking questions and demanding information. There’s a renewed awareness of our transparency laws. Times of trouble can remind us all that the people have a right to know, and Texas certainly has been enduring months...
Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas
President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas -Screenshot from Twitter. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.
Fox News
792K+
Followers
183K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 26