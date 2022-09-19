ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Comments / 26

Peter wise one
3d ago

write a long complaint letter to nonlistening senile Biden as to why you had to close your business get a good lawyer and sue the Biden administration alone with Harris with buden

Reply(2)
16
Aileen Shulde
3d ago

Yet the snobs in Martha’s Vineyard only tolerated them for less than 2 days. More need to sent there. And made to stay.

Reply
20
guest
3d ago

Sad...it takes a lot of pride and joy to build your own business and be independent.... broke their spirit!

Reply
19
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

More than $113,000 in heroin seized in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas — More than $113,000 in heroin was found inside a Dodge truck trailer, authorities in Eagle Pass said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers at the Camino Real International Bridge seized the heroin. “Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and...
EAGLE PASS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Fox News

792K+
Followers
183K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy