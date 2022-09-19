Nobody’s wanting to join and serve under creepy slow joe. I know 7 people; nco’s, co’s and special forces that all walked away after 8-12 years in because of joe surrendering to the taliban.
no one wants to serve in a woke military where they can not make enough money to care for their families financially. expecislly when people above them does not support them.I personally retired when Clinton was in because I did not agree with his agenda and corruption.
Im only worried they might actually recall me to the Marines. My DD-214 safety blanket might backfire. I don't think woke Marines and I would get along very well.
Related
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
A retired tech tycoon has pledged $33 million to raise an army of civilian marksmen and 'black bear warriors' to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
The US has sent hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts to Ukraine, but there have been few glimpses of the 'kamikaze' drones in action
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
A last-of-its-kind battleship that fought in both world wars is on the move for the first time in over 30 years for repairs
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 17