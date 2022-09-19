Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland mechanic becomes ER doctor at 51 - after starting pre-med classes in 2010
A former Cleveland-area mechanic has completed his lifelong goal of becoming a medical physician nearly 32 years after opening his auto shop. Carl Allamby, 51, started his job in an emergency room as an attending physician at Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 16 years after deciding he wanted to return to school.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
cleveland19.com
Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
‘Finally’: Charge filed for beer can assault on Browns fan
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a felony charge just filed for a fan seriously hurt last year in the stands at a Cleveland Browns game.
Feds accuse North Ridgeville doctor of ordering unnecessary cancer tests, braces in telemedicine visits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A North Ridgeville doctor is accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict someone’s likelihood of cancer and for prescribing braces to patients who didn’t need them. Timothy Sutton, 41, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with health care fraud...
A house to call her own after more than a year of homelessness: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in months, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-grade class heads out for a field trip. The students hurry to the bus.... in part, urged on by the chilly winter air, but mostly propelled by their excitement. There’s no way they’re going to miss their ride.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in U.S.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest large U.S. city, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
What are DMT labs and why are Akron police growing concerned about them?
Akron police are sending out a warning about dangerous, illegal drug labs that are starting to pop up in neighborhoods around town.
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
High school grads opting out of college
For decades, the expected next step for high school graduates has been a college campus, but that may be changing.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing
Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
Where have all the nurses gone? And how do hospitals get them back?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When COVID-19 swept the globe, the world took note of the people who were responsible for managing an unprecedented number of critically ill patients. In the early days of the pandemic, stories and images went viral of doctors and, to a larger extent, nurses who went to work, day in and day out, exhausted and emotionally drained, sometimes without proper masks, gowns or gloves. They were praised for bravery and lauded as heroes.
Avon man part of marijuana business that swindled investors out of $14 million, SEC says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Avon man is one of two people accused of running a marijuana business that swindled investors out of some $14 million, according to a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pure Organic Entities’ chief operating officer, Sean K. Williams of Avon, and the...
