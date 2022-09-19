ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Clinic#Auto Mechanic#Fox News Digital
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing

Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Where have all the nurses gone? And how do hospitals get them back?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When COVID-19 swept the globe, the world took note of the people who were responsible for managing an unprecedented number of critically ill patients. In the early days of the pandemic, stories and images went viral of doctors and, to a larger extent, nurses who went to work, day in and day out, exhausted and emotionally drained, sometimes without proper masks, gowns or gloves. They were praised for bravery and lauded as heroes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox News

Fox News

792K+
Followers
183K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy