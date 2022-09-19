ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 59

224valk
3d ago

Yep and Joey on video bragging about using TAXPAYERS DOLLARS to get Ukrainian prosecutor fired!! His ONLY PROBLEM was looking into Hunter & Burisma!! THE MOST CORRUPT President EVER!! There needs to be an IQ test& cognitive test for Federal office holder!! I GIVE YOU HANK JOHNSON WHO THOUGHT GUAM MIGHT TIP OVER! And Joey who falls GOING UP STEPS!!

Reply(12)
19
Nothing but the truth
3d ago

Another waste of taxpayers money. Durham wasted millions and years. Republicans can't win on the issues so they use their propaganda network to push lies and stupidity. Instead of investigating people like Jared Kirchner who worked in the Whitehouse and walked away with 2 billion dollars, they want to investigate a Private citizen who has zero effect on your life !

Reply(8)
10
Shonny Bunny
2d ago

Republican need to clean up their own house first there are not in position to go after anyone until they do something about Donald Duck Trump

Reply(5)
5
Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Judiciary Committee#Fox News Digital#Doj#Ola#Wei
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Fox News

792K+
Followers
183K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy