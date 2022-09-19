ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne

British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Fox News

Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, on policing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: ‘Biggest honor of all'

Penny Lancaster had "great training and preparation" to be part of the police detail on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. "With all that planning going ahead, you can never quite predict how the crowd is [going to] react and the dangers that might lay ahead," the British model and TV personality, who is married to Rod Stewart, told Sky News.
Fox News

Prince Harry and Camilla, once close, are 'distant' amid bombshell book expected to rock palace: royal expert

It looks like Harry and Meghan departed back to the U.S. without securing the dream reality of sorting out their roles within the royal family. As you will recall, the duo arrived in PR fanfare on a flying visit to the U.K. to see many of their favorite charities, and not really having enough time to pop up to Balmoral Castle to see extended family. Such was their tight schedule. But things, as we know, took a turn for the worst. And then the demise of our wonderful monarch took over the world.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

