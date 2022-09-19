Read full article on original website
Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III
At the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, one member of the royal family in particular seemed to be overcome with emotion: Prince Harry. "Harry just looked traumatized," Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital. The late monarch's grandson sat next to wife Meghan Markle at...
King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public
King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne
British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Meghan Markle like 'fish out of water' as body language expert analyzes royal ties
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday by the royal family during a funeral at Westminster Abbey followed by a burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle outside central London. Her state funeral marked the culmination of 10 days of mourning Her Majesty following...
Meghan Markle has won over some in the UK: Expert shares what’s next for Duchess of Sussex and royal family
Meghan Markle has had an unsteady relationship with fans of the royal family over the past several years, but according to one royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex might have won some people over throughout the week. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family — including Markle...
Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, on policing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: ‘Biggest honor of all'
Penny Lancaster had "great training and preparation" to be part of the police detail on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. "With all that planning going ahead, you can never quite predict how the crowd is [going to] react and the dangers that might lay ahead," the British model and TV personality, who is married to Rod Stewart, told Sky News.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral a historic day but not everyone was welcome: royal expert
LONDON – When Prince Charles became King Charles III and met our newly installed British Prime Minster Liz Truss, he famously said on camera, "We have all been dreading this," and he spoke for the world. I mean, can anyone imagine a world without our dear late Queen Elizabeth?...
Queen Elizabeth biographer calls her funeral a ‘facade,’ demands ‘atonement’ for slavery
Biographer Clive Irving slammed the funeral ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth II Monday as a "facade" without "atonement" for the sin of slavery by the monarchy as an institution over centuries. When MSNBC correspondent Katy Tur suggested Irving had referred to the pomp of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as an "intoxicant,"...
The Royal Treatment: Why only Prince William was able to wear 'ER' initials to Queen's vigil over Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Camilla, once close, are 'distant' amid bombshell book expected to rock palace: royal expert
It looks like Harry and Meghan departed back to the U.S. without securing the dream reality of sorting out their roles within the royal family. As you will recall, the duo arrived in PR fanfare on a flying visit to the U.K. to see many of their favorite charities, and not really having enough time to pop up to Balmoral Castle to see extended family. Such was their tight schedule. But things, as we know, took a turn for the worst. And then the demise of our wonderful monarch took over the world.
William and Kate's children using new 'Wales' last names following title change
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children have started using their new last names, which they inherited when their titles changed after the death of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month. Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4, will now be known by the...
