The Greencastle Tiger Cubs competed at the WIC Championship on Tuesday, September 20. In the Lady Tiger Cubs were represent by Meredith Ball who had a 29:30 time. Leading the Boy Tiger Cubs were Junior Charlie Menzel and Freshman Landon Miller. Menzel had a 4th place finish with a 17:31 overall time. Miller placed 5th witha 17:33 overall time. The pair of Tiger Cubs earned all conference as a result. Other Tiger Cub runners included Junior Daniel Dinn with a 21:30 time and Junior Isaac Hertenstein with a 25:58 time. Freshman Jeremiah Weir started the race but was unable to finish due to injury.

GREENCASTLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO