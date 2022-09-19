Read full article on original website
TodayTix Group Buys Secret Cinema, Plans International Expansion for Immersive Entertainment Company (EXCLUSIVE)
TodayTix Group has acquired Secret Cinema, a London-based entertainment company, in a move that will give the e-commerce company a presence in the burgeoning immersive film and television events space. The pact was for over $100 million, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. That’s a hefty figure...
‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’
As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had...
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Disney World fans complain of $625 bills for meals at Victoria & Albert's restaurant
The Victoria & Albert's restaurant at Disney Grand Floridian Resort has hiked prices since reopening in July, drawing criticism on social media.
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
Live Nation’s New ‘Club Pass’ Gets You Access to (Almost) Every Show at Your Local Venue for the Rest of the Year
There’s an exclusive new club in town, and for live music fans, it’s one you won’t want to miss. This week, Live Nation unveiled its latest promotion for concertgoers with its new Club Pass promotion. Starting on September 19 and running until September 30, you can buy a Club Pass to see shows this fall at a variety of music venues in your local area.
