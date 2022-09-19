Read full article on original website
Enlace Health Continues the Evolution to Sustainable Healthcare at Healthcare Evolution Connect
On September 14, 2022, Health Evolution Connect, an invitation-only event, kicked off with a networking event hosted by Enlace Health, a healthcare transformation company that powers the systematic changes needed for sustainable healthcare. Participants included CEO and C-Suite executives from providers, payers, and life science organizations, along with technology leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers.
Nanobiotix Establishes Recommended Dose for Planned Registrational Study Evaluating NBTXR3 Plus Anti-PD-1 for Patients With Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Resistant to Prior Immunotherapy
Recommended phase 2 dose established at 33% of gross tumor volume in all three cohorts from the complete escalation part of Study 1100. Submission of protocol to United States Food and Drug Administration for Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating NBTXR3 in combination with anti-PD-1 for patients with head and neck cancer expected in Q1 2023.
