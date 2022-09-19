Read full article on original website
Mortgage lenders put up interest payments before Bank’s base rate hike
Banks and building societies increased charges that could add thousands to some people’s home loan costs
Manchester United announce losses of £115m amid record wage bill and £515m debt
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5million for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m.Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous 12 months.The club’s net debt also rose, from £419.5m in 2021 to £514.9m this year, an increase of more than 22 per cent.United put that rise of £95.4m primarily down to £64.6m of unrealised foreign exchange losses on the retranslation of borrowings in United States dollars.Revenue rose by £89.1m, while United paid out £33.6m in dividends...
Bank of England hikes rates but avoids more aggressive step
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s central bank raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point Thursday, avoiding more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other banks have taken. It is the Bank of England’s seventh straight move to increase borrowing costs as rising food and energy prices fuel a cost-of-living crisis that is considered the worst in a generation. Despite facing a slumping currency, tight labor market and inflation near its highest in four decades, officials decided against acting more boldly as large hikes threaten to tip the economy into recession. The bank matched its half-point increase last month — the biggest in 27 years — to bring its benchmark rate to the highest level in 14 years at 2.25%. The decision was delayed for a week as the United Kingdom mourned Queen Elizabeth II and comes after new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government announced a cap on spiraling energy bills for households and businesses. The energy relief package means consumer prices will peak at 11% in October, lower than the previously expected, the bank’s monetary policy committee said.
