Last week was another win that did little to inspire a ton of confidence in the fan base... but given the circumstances of the schedule, I’m pretty convinced there was no performance that would have accomplished that goal. The Bears faced off against a Sun Belt opponent sandwiched between two monumental road games in BYU and Iowa State, and walked away with a 42-7 win that was, for all intents and purposes, workmanlike. They seemed to struggle in the first half before taking the game over. Despite what appeared to be early struggles on both sides of the ball, they scored almost at will in the second half while dominating on defense, preventing the Bobcats from rushing for more than 100 yards and only giving up 7 points on the day.

AMES, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO